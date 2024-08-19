Letter to the Editor

My apologies for using the word Squaw in my comments. I mean no offense but need to convey what is at risk.

As a resident of the Olympic Valley community since 1978, I oppose THIS Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan now being re-submitted. When Alterra gained control of Squaw Valley and other ski areas, it promised that all acquired destinations would be able to retain their culture and uniqueness.

Now Alterra poses the greatest threat to our community and our valley by ignoring requests for collaboration, and by continuing to seek maximal profit to the detriment of our community and threatening to violate the essence of what is/was Squaw.

My biggest concern of this proposal remains cloaked in uncertainty…the Mountain Adventure Center (MAC), a water park which will consume 32,000 gallons of water per day, and which is called their “recreational anchor”, but has no details about its contents. Is it a recreation center with challenges

that allow a sense of achievement OR a Disney-esque water park that caters to those who do not embrace the ethos of Squaw?

I have been an ER doctor at Tahoe Forest Hospital for over 40 years. In medicine, we recognize the concept of signal vs noise in medical decision-making. “Signal” is a specific, straight-forward issue, while “noise” refers to the confusing, uncertain presentation where diagnosis is elusive and could be innocent or life-threatening.

Alterra’s request for approval of empty polygons, especially the MAC, is noise!

THIS proposal must be rejected. We cannot rely on some “subsequent approval process” to ensure the legacy that is/was Squaw.

As a prominent environmental lawyer told me years ago: “once the camel’s nose is in the tent, you know what comes next.”

The uncertainty and unexplained intent jeopardizes the future of our valley, its aesthetic and scenic views, its culture and history, its safety and its very identity! Alterra must disclose the specific detailed plan of what exactly they envision to achieve their goals, particularly the water park.

Stop the Noise. Keep It True!!

Ed Heneveld