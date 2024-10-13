Letter to the Editor

As a life-long Placer County Resident, who has dedicated much of my life to promoting and protecting our agricultural resources and conserving our wonderful open landscapes, I have been concerned by the continued pressure from outside sources to develop what I have fought so hard to protect. Some of our elected representatives have gone along with pushing projects that jeopardize the beauty and quality of life that we hold so dear.

That needs to change. This is why I am enthusiastically endorsing Wayne Nader for Placer County Supervisor. He grew up on a cattle ranch in Lincoln. Wayne understands and respects the sensitive balance between our natural resources and the competing urging to develop. He served on the Placer County Planning Commission for eight years, where he showed himself to be thoroughly educated on each project that came before the commission. Wayne had the reputation of asking the hard questions to make certain that all potential implications of a project were considered. While he did approve many projects, he did stand up against those that were not in the best interest of our communities.

Wayne has not taken any donations from developers or special interests. He has said that he is dedicated to defending and protecting our rural character, rather than being influenced by outside interests. I applaud his principled commitment to ethically represent us. Wayne is a person with integrity, who I trust.

Please join me in voting for someone that will hold to the values that best reflect why we love this wonderful place. And, that without question is Wayne Nader.

Joanne Neft

Auburn, Former 40 year resident of North Tahoe.

Placer County Voters,

You currently have the great opportunity to re-elect Cindy Gustafson as our District 5 County Supervisor. My name is Jan Ganong and I have lived in Alpine Meadows for 45 years. I am a retired educator and current Alpine Springs County Water District Board member. I am encouraging your support of Cindy Gustafson as there is no one who is a better public servant or more qualified to be our Supervisor.

Cindy and I served together for many years on the Excellence in Education Foundation to support our schools. Then Cindy spent countless hours serving as a TTUSD School Board member. In addition to supporting students, she has created positive outcomes that benefit us every day: our sidewalks, more trails, and an improved golf course and winter sports park to name a few. Due to her hard work we have improved transportation with Tart Connect and enhanced trash pickup in our region. As County Supervisor she has helped secure millions of dollars for forest management to prevent wildfires, has worked to integrate law enforcement and fire to improve emergency response capabilities and has requested emergency action to address the homeowner and business fire insurance crisis. Cindy is not afraid of difficult issues. She is a visionary and has the ability and dedication it takes to bring those with differing opinions together for positive results.

Cindy is working diligently on the affordable housing issue and is endorsed by fire departments, law enforcement, and community leaders for her past 5+ years of leadership as our District 5 Supervisor. We are SO lucky that Cindy is willing to run again. You won’t find a more thoughtful or dedicated individual to represent our interests. Do not miss this opportunity. Vote to re-elect Cindy Gustafson!

Jan Ganong