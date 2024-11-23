Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

Gateway Mountain Center brings together the transformative power of human connection and nature immersion to help young people learn, heal, and thrive. Our work would not be possible without the support of the community around us.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise, which last winter awarded support making it possible for 39 local youths, ages 9-18, to have on-mountain winter experiences at Heavenly Lake Tahoe and Northstar California Resort. In addition to three days of one-on-one mentoring for youths in our Whole Hearts Minds Bodies therapeutic mentoring program, we also hosted two YEA! Camp groups, which are free programs offered for local under-resourced youth, and two groups of students from local continuation high schools. Eight teachers accompanying those students were also able to enjoy on-mountain experiences, forging bonds that transcended from the ski hill into the classroom, and two newer Gateway Mountain Center staff members, who had never before had access to mountain sports, had the opportunity to learn to ski or ride alongside youths they were supporting.

For nearly two decades, Gateway Mountain Center has been a leader in the nature as medicine movement, bringing kids out of the clinic and into the outdoors and supporting the emotional, mental, physical, and social well-being of all young people — regardless of where they come from, their life experiences, and their physical abilities. Support from our community partners like EpicPromise helps further our mission and we are so grateful for each and every one with which we have forged lasting relationships throughout the years.

Kate Frankfurt

Director of Philanthropy

Gateway Mountain Center