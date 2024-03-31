Letter to the Editor: Dog poop problem

The Sierra Sun has had numerous letters to the editor over the past 25 years regarding the lack of a leash law, and the increasing dog excrement problem in Truckee.

We need a mandatory leash law with heavy fines and strict enforcement for dogs off leash and for not picking dog excrement.

The other day, an off-leash Pit Bull ran a hundred yards down the street and attached itself to the neck of our leashed Golden Retriever. I immediately started kicking the Pit Bull in the head until the owner approached, grabbed the dog by the collar, and pulled away the snarling dog. This incident occurred approximately 150 feet from my driveway. I called 911, and the police responded. I do not feel safe walking in my neighborhood or on the Legacy Trail, due to the number of unleashed dogs and amount of dog excrement everywhere.

Truckee has grown, as has the number of off-leash dogs. The City of Truckee needs to enact and enforce a leash law which protects its residents and pets. The attack could just as easily been on a child; do not wait for a tragedy to occur to take action. The City of Truckee’s reluctance over the years to pass a responsible leash law to protect its residents contributed to my dog attack. I hope that the mayor and city council appreciate the importance and long overdue nature of a viable leash law to prevent unpleasant dog encounters, and prevent contamination of our lands and the Truckee River Watershed.

I have had several conversations with animal control and they say they are powerless due to the ambiguous dog ordinance in Truckee. We need a mandatory leash law, and adequate enforcement now.

Noel Smith

Prosser Lakeview