Letter to the Editor: Elect Wayne Nader

We all have a very important role to play in the District 5 Supervisor Election on March 5, 2024. This race is especially important to me because I have property in Homewood and recently moved to Auburn from Homewood. The District 5 Supervisor is a critical elected official who will determine land use, distribution of funds to communities and appoint people to boards and councils.

I have spent hours investigating all candidates via public information sources (Placer Co and the CA S.O.S.) to view all Form 460s. Form 460 is required and lists all donors and special interest PAC contributions so the public can see where the campaign money is coming from. I then researched the PACs and that unveiled alarming results which lead to my full support of Wayne Nader.

Wayne Nader’s campaign is self-funded with only a few individuals. Wayne and his wife are contributing their own money to serve us, I commend and support that approach because it shows a willingness to do what is best for the people of Placer County, not outsiders. Whereas the incumbent’s campaign is a who’s who of development companies, lobbyists, real estate speculators and special interest groups. The most egregious is the contributions from JMA Ventures who along with Discover Land Company is trying to turn Homewood Mountain Resort into a members only private resort for the ultra-rich. That current project before the BOS is opposed by the local community which is fighting hard to preserve the West Shore!

Please do your own research, come to your own informed opinion and if you do the work, I believe you will vote for Wayne Nader. If you want integrity and honesty in your elected officials vote for Wayne. I want someone I can trust, that is Wayne Nader!

Mike Gardner, Homewood