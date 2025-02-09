Letter to the Editor: Hope Ridge House

To Whom It May Concern:

Addressing homelessness is a complex challenge that requires collective action, compassion, and persistence. The Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan (The Plan) was just released on January 22, 2025. This encouraging and comprehensive Plan was developed by regional agencies and elected officials, including Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock, and Truckee Mayor Jan Zabriskie, over the last 18 months; it contains many valuable and actionable recommendations to improve homeless support in our region. It also contains one specific troubling component, among many beneficial alternatives: “scattered site homeless supportive housing.” T

his proposal to cure homelessness simply by making the homeless population our immediate neighbors in residential areas, in the absence of necessary wraparound support, supervision, and programmatic elements, will not help to cure decades of medical and institutional neglect of the homeless.

In late January, concerned residents in Armstrong neighborhood of Truckee learned, from a neighborhood flier, that Nevada County would be establishing the “Hope Ridge House,” the first of several planned “scattered site homeless supportive housing” facilities in a residential home, nearby a preschool, a daycare, and Truckee elementary school.

The County planned to commence operations on February 1, 2025, and following inquiries from neighbors, announced that a public meeting would occur to discuss the operational details after the facility opened. Truckee residents are encouraged to attend a meeting at the Town Council chambers on February 6, 5:30 p.m.

During the last week of January, Nevada County staff thankfully agreed to pause occupancy of the Hope Ridge facility for at least one month, and to convene a series of public meetings following February 6, to discuss this specific concept and its suitability for Truckee. Nevada County agreed to invite other important agencies such as the school district, law enforcement and EMS, the Town Council, Tahoe Forest Hospital District, and homeowner associations, to these important community discussions about a groundbreaking new policy that will be applied in Truckee by the County. At the

conclusion of the process, the Town Council should be called upon to take a position about establishing homeless facilities in our residential neighborhoods.

Nevada County plans to acquire or rent private homes in Truckee, and to house approximately 5 homeless individuals in each home.

Those who are chronically homeless and suffer from a disabling condition will live at the facilities. “A disabling condition could be a serious mental illness, substance use disorder, or physical disability.” (The Plan, pages 8 &14).

The facilities are exempt from review by the Town Planning Department for compliance with zoning or land use, and from the Town Building department for compliance with the building code/ safety. Nevada County Building Department is not planning to inspect these group homes for compliance with any commercial or residential building codes, safety, or ADA compliance (verified by NV County Building inspector 1/30/25). No Use Permits are required, and these homes can be established anywhere, anytime, limited only by the availability of real estate for sale or rent.

Nevada County proposes to provide a live-in manager, who will possess the qualifications of a high school diploma, to oversee the operation of the group homes. Case managers will visit the homes from time to time to provide mental health and substance abuse counseling.

The “Housing First” principle will be applied. Rather than complying with standards common in other residential housing facilities, residents will not be required to maintain sobriety, nor to comply with medication management, nor to participate in treatment programs in order to remain in the homes (The Plan, p. 8).

The Plan acknowledges that “currently the region has some capacity for case management services, but not enough.” (The Plan, p 21). Nevada County will seek to house the individuals first, then develop and supply the necessary level of supportive elements including psychiatric care, behavioral health care, substance abuse care, nursing care, and employment support.

Establishment of the homeless facilities for those suffering mental illness and substance abuse will be focused on the (relatively) more affordable neighborhoods in Truckee, such as Armstrong, Sierra Meadows, Prosser Lakeview, and Glenshire, rather than the more affluent neighborhoods, due to property values. This approach is like a selective and regressive tax that will put the entire burden of the neediest homeless population on our working neighborhoods, and especially those who live next door to the facilities.

Any home for sale or rent in a more affordable neighborhood is a potential site. There is no requirement for community outreach before the facilities are established. The exemption of requirements for ADA access means that physically disabled homeless residents will experience discrimination. The removal of these homes from the market further diminishes affordable housing that will be available to the local workforce.

It is imperative to consider the potential negative consequences of the Hope Ridge House and similar facilities before they are operated. The operation of this Hope Ridge House and others may exert impacts upon neighbors. Fire and Police may experience service requirements which are not representative of ordinary demand. Property values and the prospects of nearby businesses including home-based childcare may be impacted, and public safety may be compromised. While the Plan contains a helpful roadmap for many improvements, and many better alternatives to improve the homeless situation in our region, the concept of “scattered site homeless housing facilities” requires more examination for our Truckee community.



To provide feedback and find out about the community meetings regarding the establishment of “scattered site homeless housing facilities,” please contact:

Supervisor Hardy Bullock: 530-582-7826 hardy.bullock@nevadacountyca.gov

Jan Zabriskie, Mayor, Truckee Town Council: jzabriskie@townoftruckee.gov

Nevada County Behavioral Health: Phone 530-265-1437 behavioral.health@nevadacountyca.gov

Sincerely,

Alison Bermant, J.D.

Vanessa Breth

Merri Broglio

Mark Cionek

Julia Demyanenko

Carol Fromson

JD Hoss

Megan Lacy

Mike Livak

Jeff Morse

Samantha Read