Letter to the Editor: Measure G

Vote YES on Measure G

My daughter, when a student at Truckee High School, took the bus to the library while her dad, Spin, finished work at Tahoe Forest Hospital before taking her to soccer. She shared with me, “I love going to the Truckee Library. It’s the only place I can find total quiet. I love that you have to be quiet there. No one can talk to me.”

From my personal experience partnering with the Library through my work at KidZone Museum, I see children gain emergent literacy skills and a love of storytelling that directly supports their reading and future success.

But it’s not all about me and my kids or my opinion. I see it’s good for business, it is good for all of us, and it’s good for future generations. The current library is too small. It needs to be bigger, brighter, and have the services that our community needs.

When a community has a library, the average economic return is $4 to $6 for every dollar invested, and sometimes up to $9. Those returns come from job creation, local purchasing, and stronger small business activity. A new library draws more people downtown, increasing visits to nearby cafés, shops, and services. Library construction and operations also generate local contracts and wages that stay right here in Truckee.

Libraries build literacy skills that fuel our local economy and long-term prosperity. Studies show that after new library investments, children’s visits and reading program participation rise 5 to 15 %, and reading scores improve measurably. Better literacy means stronger schools, higher future earning potential, and a more capable workforce with a lasting economic impact. This benefits every one of us, whether we are parents, property owners, or business owners.

Our library is a community project, and friends and neighbors have volunteered to get it this far, securing land, creating schematics, and implementing a bond to secure funding. I urge you to join me and help make the Library a reality by voting YES on Measure G.

Sincerely,

Carol Meagher

Truckee/30 yr