Letter to the Editor: Reserved parking

I like the idea of reserving parking for the weekends, it’s a good first step.



However I think you need to go one further: Work with the towns of Truckee and Tahoe City to put in two large electronic signs on 89 – right before the round-about in Truckee, and at the Y in Tahoe City – that let drivers coming in know if the lots are full (or near full). If they are, either because of reservations or observations, tell them there that there is no more room to park, and they should go to the shuttle stops to park and take the shuttle bus in.

I recommend that you negotiate with the Truckee High School to use there lots (giving them some money), as there is no school on the days that skiing is heavy!

Michael Meinberg