Letter to the Editor: Tahoe Forest Health System new hire

It’s been almost a year and a half that members of our local chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby have been attending monthly board meetings of the Tahoe Forest Health System. At these meetings, we’ve requested through public comments that the hospital take meaningful steps towards reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and engage on the topic of climate change, as is the practice at most hospitals in our region.

After a recent board meeting, we were pleased to learn that the hospital administration has hired a reputable engineering consulting firm called Mazzetti that helps healthcare facilities design infrastructure and strategies to thrive in the face of our changing climate. Through this engagement, the hospital should be able to establish a baseline of their greenhouse gas emissions that they can use to measure the impact of any future climate initiatives against. Mazzetti should also be able to advise the hospital on some of the most effective changes they can make to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations.

I applaud Tahoe Forest Health System for taking this big first step on their climate journey. I am also eager for the hospital to share what they learn from their work with Mazzetti with our community, and how they plan to make our local healthcare system more sustainable than it is today.

Meg Heim