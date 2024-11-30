Letter to the Editor: Village at Palisades

An open letter to Cindy Gustafson:

The decision to move forward on the “Village at Palisades Specific Plan” was a very dangerous decision on your part and the rest of the county supervisors. I am very disappointed in your decision. My biggest concern is emergency response and evacuation in case of a disaster. There is only one way out of Olympic Valley as you well know.

Long before the village was built, I had to make a delivery to the tram building on Christmas Eve. Getting there was not a problem, but leaving at 4:30 pm, it took me 2 hrs to get to HWY 89 (over 30 yrs ago). I can’t even imagine the amount of time it would take now in an emergency. Then when people hit 89, only 2 ways to go, and most will want to head directly to Truckee. We’ve seen the gridlock during the ski season & often in the summer. That should be a lesson as to the safety of your constituents.

We’ve all seen what happened with the Camp Fire in Paradise. We could easily experience the same difficulties. I lived in Paradise many years before the fire and tried to improve the road I lived on. People didn’t want to spend the money. The first five people that died in that fire, died in their cars on the road I had lived on.

I am very aware of the safety hazards this will bring, not only to those in Olympic Valley, but those of us in Truckee and those living in North & West Lake. Surely, since you live here, your influence on the other members of the Board would weigh heavily on their decisions. You should be ashamed of yourself. How could money be so much more important than the welfare of human lives?

With Respect to My Fellow Residents in Eastern Placer County,

Edy Klang

Truckee, CA