Letters to the Editor

Kudos

I just want to say “Thank You ” to whoever found my wallet, that I had lost while e-biking around Truckee. And to the police officer who notified me that my wallet had been found. I felt the stress leaving me with this news.

But what happened next was totally unexpected. He asked me where I was, told me to stay there. He then hand delivered my wallet to me. Fantastic public relations. Very impressed with the people of Truckee. Honest citizen. Police Officer doing more than required to help a visitor in their city.

Thank you,

Charlie Curtis

Sometimes the best things in the world don’t get much attention. They are hard to find. Here in Truckee we have an example: the absolute best kindergarten and elementary school on the planet.

Yet few know about it. The name is Imagination Academy and it’s run by a brilliant and seasoned educator. All the kids there are way ahead of where they’d otherwise be–and they never leave! It’s just too good to switch.

We have a little-known treasure in town producing wonderful young students. We should all be thankful.

William Cooper

Re: “Staying Tahoe strong this wildfire season”

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) deserves recognition for its comprehensive wildfire evacuation planning and its promotion of defensible space creation laid out in the May 18 column, “Staying Tahoe strong this wildfire season.”

TRPA should also more actively promote home hardening and find ways to incentivize and make it more affordable to homeowners. Hardening is the best strategy to minimize the risk of property loss in an intense-severity wildfire. One need only look at post-Camp Fire images of Paradise, where individual hardened homes survived surrounded by otherwise devastated neighborhoods, to grasp the significance of this strategy.

Facilitating home hardening is a far better use of the millions of dollars currently being bankrolled by agencies like the TRSA for massive fuel reductions in areas not in the immediate vicinity of communities. Fuel reduction releases vast quantities of stored carbon in the forest back into the atmosphere. Logging operations are also huge carbon emitters. Thus, fuel reduction accelerates climate change and the heat, drought, and wind it brings.

Operating with virtually no environmental oversight, fuel reduction is often accomplished using clearcutting methods, and larger, more fire-resistant trees are often felled. Important windbreaks are diminished and the forest canopy is opened, resulting in a warmer, dryer forest floor that fire can travel through more rapidly. The end result is an increase in wildfire ferocity. With high wind speeds in this age of rapidly escalating climate change, embers from fires can more easily travel for miles, igniting fires in homes and businesses. That is unless they are hardened.

For the sake of its citizenry, agencies like the TRSA should focus on proven strategies to protect our communities from wildfires and not engage in costly, destructive forest management that makes our planet more unlivable, increases the chances of community destruction, and fails to make anyone safer.

Jennifer Normoyle