Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor:

I have followed Wayne Nader since he was on the Placer County Planning Commission, he has always been, and always will be, very thoughtful to the needs and best interests of the people that live in Placer County. I believe his thoughtful and inclusionary approach is what the county needs. In all past cases he voted for the best interests of our community while the current District 5 supervisor votes in favor of what is best for the development community rather than us.

Unfortunately, I can’t vote for Wayne because I live outside his district, however, having someone like Wayne on the Placer County Board of Supervisors is best for the entire county and best for all residents of Placer.

Wayne has publicly opposed the high-density rezoning plan that the County Staff selected, and the Board of Supervisors, including the incumbent, voted in favor of. Currently he is opposing the Palisades project, (formerly Squaw Valley Ski Resort), because of the negative environmental impact and the estimated 9-13 hours it would take to evacuate people from that area during a fire emergency. Wayne does not take money from developers and the incumbent does, she is a rubber stamp to alter our way of life.

Because of the above reasons I would like to see Wayne Nader as our new District 5 county supervisor supporting his district and all of us in Placer County. Please Vote for Wayne Nader on November 5!

Gary W. Flanagan

Placer County Resident

We all have a very important role to play in the Placer County District 5 Supervisor election on November 5, 2024. The District 5 Supervisor is a critical elected official who determines land use, approves/denies development projects, funds communities and appoints people to boards and councils.

I have spent hours investigating both candidates via public information sources (Placer Co Elections Portal and CalAccess) to view all Form 460s. The Form 460 is a required candidate filing to clearly show all donors and special interest PAC contributions so the public can see where the campaign money is really coming from. If you do very simple research, you will find alarming results for the current District 5 Supervisor that show she is a developer backed candidate. The incumbent’s donors want to profit off Placer, not protect us.

These findings lead to my full support of Wayne Nader.

The campaign contributions are not the only alarming issue, our current Supervisor has recused herself 36 times from Board votes, all Tahoe related items, so is she really “working” for Tahoe? The answer is clearly no, if she doesn’t vote on Tahoe items, she can’t properly represent the community.

Wayne Nader’s campaign is self-funded and only has individual donors and small businesses contributing, he refuses to accept donations from developers, his goal is to protect Placer. I commend and support his approach because it shows his willingness to do what is best for us, the people of Placer County, not outsiders and not developers or special interests who want to permanently change our way of living.

Wayne is a man of integrity with a vision we share and the experience we trust!

Please help to protect Placer and vote for Wayne Nader!

Mike Gardner

Homewood

Kudos

One week ago, on Labor Day, my sister had a terrible fall on my steep driveway. She fell on her face, badly dislocated her elbow and bit through her lower lip. She was unable to get herself up, and unfortunately I was not strong enough to help her.

I called 911 and within a very short time our fire department arrived. They got her onto a gurney, into the truck and took her to the Tahoe Forest Hospital ER. A few hours later she was transported again to the Renown ICU. I just want to give a heartfelt thank you to all involved. It truly felt life saving, and likely was.

Mimi Shoop