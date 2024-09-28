Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor:

I have supported David Diamond’s reelection in the past and time has proven that to have been a good decision. David, as a pilot, understands fully the need for balance with aviation safety and mitigating noise impacts. David’s involvement in the fire mitigation project is a masterful investment in our community.

His leadership skills have opened up a whole new political discourse by creating the “meet your representative over coffee” program where our elected officials of local agencies and government meet with the constituency. And he further contributes to our community by flying wounded animals to care centers and flying pets between various Humane Societies for adoption purposes.

David, as a founding member of the new wave band, Berlin, still tours with the group, but more importantly, graciously gives his time and expertise to the local music scene. He is a long time effective Airport District Board member and had given so much to better our community.

Supporting David Diamond for reelection to the Airport Board is an easy decision for me.

Ernest Grossman, Truckee

Dear Editor:

As a pediatrician and a board member of the KidZone Museum, I want to share how critical this resource is for our children’s development and why we are committed to expanding and improving it.

Pediatric specialists uniformly support free play as a vital factor in early brain development. The mental health of our children is also tied to creative play and avoidance of excessive screen time.

Free play is more than just a way for kids to have fun — it’s essential for development, social skills, problem-solving, and mental health. It provides children with the opportunity to engage their imaginations, form social connections, and develop the skills that will serve them for a lifetime.

Free play must be available year-round, which is a challenge in our climate. For over 30 years, the KidZone Museum has been a cherished part of our community, offering children an all-season space where creativity, exploration, and play combine to create powerful learning experiences.

Attracting 30,000 visits annually from families across all backgrounds, the current facility — a small, aging tent structure — can no longer meet the needs of our growing community. The space is quickly filled to capacity and warrants a waitlist during the colder months when families most need a safe, enriching place to bring their children. The museum must relocate and expand.

We envision a new KidZone Museum and Science Center — a 10,500-square-foot building with an 18,000-square-foot outdoor play area — that will allow us to serve more children, more effectively throughout the year. This state-of-the-art facility will introduce new exhibits focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), and will give children the tools to explore and learn in ways that stimulate their natural curiosity.

Additionally, the new facility will ensure that all children can feel welcome, with specialized spaces like a “quiet room” designed for children who need a quieter environment, as well as a teen area that reflects the needs of older children. The museum will be a space for all ages to learn, grow, and thrive.

This new construction isn’t just about adding space. It’s about creating a sustainable, long-term home for an institution that is deeply embedded in the lives of so many families. It’s about ensuring that the children of today and tomorrow have access to the kind of creative, hands-on learning that is so vital to their development.

The KidZone Museum board, community leaders, and staff are in the early phases of the Full Steam Ahead Capital Campaign. Volunteers and staff will take time to engage one-on-one with the North Lake Tahoe region’s best philanthropic leaders – individuals, corporations, and foundations – that value and want to advance the KidZone Museum’s mission and service to the community. If you’d like to learn more, please contact Jen Parker at jen@kidzonemuseum.org .

Together, we can ensure that the KidZone Museum remains a cornerstone of learning, play, and growth for our children for many years to come.

Sincerely, Chris Arth, MD Retired Truckee Pediatrician KidZone Museum Board Member