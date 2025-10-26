Letters to the Editor

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Dear Editor:

An organization in our town, Friends of the Truckee Library, is working hard to bring a new, modern library to our community. With so many other facilities upgraded in recent years – the Humane Society, Forest Service, Recreation Center, Police Department, Alder Creek Middle School, Town Hall, Airport and others, our library deserves a rebuild.

Our current library, built in 1976 when Truckee’s population was a mere couple thousand, has outgrown our current standing of 20,000 and growing. With this evolution, almost 40% of our residents, students and adults, do not have adequate access to books, technology, or the space to learn, work, and grow.

With a new expansive library, we could serve all ages, offering programs addressing a variety of needs including early literacy programs for pre-k children, after-school and STEM opportunities for students, and adult education and job training for our local work force. As well, when visitors come to town and around the lake, they will have the same opportunity to use the new and improved facility.

Please join me in supporting our community’s last “holdout.” Let’s build a library designed for the 21st century. Let’s Vote YES on Measure G!

Eve Quesnel

Truckee

Vote Yes on Measure G: For Our Kids and Our Community

As a teacher, I see every day how access—or lack of access—to resources shapes a child’s future. Many of my students don’t have quiet places to study or shelves full of books at home. For them, the public library isn’t just a building filled with books—it’s a safe, welcoming space where learning comes to life and dreams start to take shape.

When young children hear stories, explore books, and see their parents reading alongside them, it builds the foundation for lifelong learning. A larger, modern library would mean more room for story times, family programs, and hands-on learning—places where parents and children can grow together. There’s nothing better than seeing a student’s eyes light up when they find a book that feels like it was written just for them.

Our older students need this too. They deserve quiet study spaces, reliable internet, and welcoming areas to collaborate and belong. A new library would give them the resources and support they need to succeed academically and explore their passions..

A modern, well-equipped library isn’t just about more space—it’s about expanding opportunity. It’s about giving every child in our community the chance to learn, explore, and thrive.

Please join me in voting YES on Measure G. Let’s invest in our children, our families, and our future. If you haven’t already done so, please submit your ballot today!

With Gratitude,

Katie Old

Reading Intervention Coordinator

Truckee Elementary School

Vote Yes on Measure G- It’s good for business

As a member of the community and a Truckee business owner, I see firsthand that workforce housing isn’t our only challenge. Workforce development deserves the same attention, and we simply do not have the resources.

We can’t grow a thriving economy without investing in the people who really make it run, our workforce. That’s why I am voting Yes on Measure G for a new Truckee Library.

A new library isn’t just about books. It is about job training, skill building, adult education and giving our employees access to the tools they need for self-development. It is about providing free or low-cost access to resources that help people learn new skills, start businesses and achieve more.

The same opportunities a new library provides our workforce to grow will also support our local business owners. Access to technology, meeting spaces, classes and workshops, all at little to no cost, help business owners preserve precious capital to reinvest in their businesses and our town.

We have always encouraged our employees to “learn more to earn more” and the library has been central to that. A new Truckee Library will have this impact on everyone, creating a stronger workforce and more success for our businesses and our community.

When our workforce thrives, our community thrives.

Please join me in voting Yes on Measure G for a new Truckee Library, a smart investment in our community.

Ryan Parrish

Truckee Grocery Outlet

Truckee High Students Support Measure G

We’re Truckee High students, and we support Measure G and building a new Truckee Library.

As we finish up our time at Truckee High, we’ve been thinking about what could have made growing up here even better. A new library would have made a big difference. It’s not just about books — it’s about having a place to study, meet up for group projects, or just have a quiet spot to focus. A place to hang out safely after school, to work on college or job applications, or to learn something new.

The library we had was too small, too loud and couldn’t support us the way we needed, but we want to make it different for the next generation. Supporting Measure G is our way of giving back — and making Truckee an even better place for the future.

Vote YES on Measure G. Let’s build the library we wish we had.

– Truckee High School Students

Ethan Scholnick, Riley Killen, Keira Ching, Lia Johnson, Oliver Brock, Maya Ditchoff, Ayla Bair, Valeria Paniagua Sanchez, Azulmaria Caratach, Nayeli Santos, Litzy Payan, Rachelle Zarate, Melanie Marquez Cruz, Estefania Gaitan Meza, Iratze Aguilar Solorio, Marlene Reyes, Gavin Welsh, Jane Paganelli, Randy Garcia, Nallely Mejia, Violet McKenzie, Hattie Kaplan, Henry Hukari, Kael Blume, Scarlett cole