Letters to the Editor: Elections

Editor,

Our local airport is a socially and economically important powerhouse in our community, bringing visitors, good jobs, investment, education, industry, and operations support for emergency medical transportation and firefighting. This is why it’s important to make good choices when electing airport board directors.

Incumbent David Diamond has shown exceptional skill in his role as board member, balancing the needs of the community at large with the needs of local and visiting pilots, and in demanding accountability of the public money spent in the furtherance of airport objectives.

Local residents have benefited from the multimillion-dollar wildfire mitigation partnership David spearheaded with local fire agencies, which is a strong example of his insistence that the airport district benefit all residents of Truckee and North Tahoe.

David has been quite clear about not lengthening airport runways or adding hangars, and he has raised real questions as to whether airport-based clubs and businesses should be rent-subsidized in any way. Increasing aviation safety and limiting our community’s exposure to airport noise are additional issues to which David has devoted considerable effort.

Given David’s depth of airport knowledge from his experience on the airport board and the airport community advisory team before that, and his balanced, community-focused approach, a vote for David is an easy decision.

Robert Scott

Truckee

Editor,

Please consider voting for a uniquely qualified TTAD candidate, Birch Entriken, Tahoe Local of 49 years who recently retired as a Southwest Airlines Captain after four decades in aviation.

The short rationale here, if not self-evident, is that having one board member with deep aviation experience is helpful – if not essential – on an airport board. This is especially true for Truckee, one of the most challenging airports in the US.

The longer rationale is that BIRCH brings value to the board even for those who are anti-airport. Why? Truckee has experienced a shift in traffic type from smaller piston aircraft to heavier turbine aircraft flown under charter or fleet operations, piloted by professional crews often unfamiliar with Truckee. Developing policies to manage this influx requires understanding the economics, behaviors and incentives of these “commercial” operators. While airport outreach efforts to date have been helpful, they have focused on weekend-warrior type pilots, not operators of the larger aircraft that are driving consternation in our community. They may all be “pilots”, but there is little overlap between recreational operators and pro crews with clients sitting in back.

Though Birch spent his career in the pro-flown world, he is community-minded and not in favor of promoting heavy aircraft or jet operations. Getting desired behaviors – addressing noise and safety – requires a nuanced understanding of this type of airport user as well as FAA requirements that limit tools available to mitigate impact. Importantly, having these operators “pay their share” also requires an intimate understanding of how their operations work such that the airport can charge for the value it provides. Adding a TTAD board member with Birch’s level of expertise is a rare opportunity.

In short, to solve a problem, you need to understand it first.

Jamie McJunkin

Truckee full time resident, Coffeebar co-owner

Vice Chairman, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

Editor,

I am writing on behalf of my good friend Birch Entriken who is running for the Truckee Tahoe Airport board. Birch has spent his entire life in aviation. If it has wings – he’s flown it. I can tell you he genuinely loves the Truckee airport and this community. When he says he wants to pay it forward he means it. His running for one reason and one reason only – to make sure the airport he loves so much runs smoothly and safely.

I am not only Birch’s friend but I am a fellow pilot and what troubles me as an airport is the lack of aviation experience on the current board, and it’s been that way for far too long. When I watched the candidate forum I noticed most of the other candidates didn’t have much to say about actual airport operations. There was a lot of talk about other things like wildfire and community donations, which is of course, all well and good. But shouldn’t an airport board’s first priority be the airport itself? Shouldn’t the number one issue be the safety of the planes going in and out and of the community below?

Birch not only brings his aviation experience but a level-headed demeanor. Those traits will be huge assets for the airport and our community. I often hear Birch talk about his dream of building a community hangar to help inspire the next generation of pilots. You can tell when he talks that he is passionate about this project and I know he will bring that same passion to the board. Let’s not overthink this. The airport board needs aviation experts to help it make smart decisions. No one has more experience than Birch and that’s why he should get your vote in the election.

Will Howell

Truckee

Editor,

I watched the candidate forum the other day and one candidate for the Truckee Tahoe Airport Board stood out. Birch Entriken was the most rational and level-headed of the entire panel and it’s no wonder why. Birch has spent his life in aviation. He has over 45 years of experience in the industry, to go along with nearly five decades as a local community resident. He loves our community and he cares a lot about this airport, which he credits for inspiring his love of aviation way back in 1977.

It seems to me the people who are involved with running an airport should have genuine aviation experience. Birch can bring expertise to the board which has been seriously lacking for a while now. His knowledge combined with his deep and tenured community roots, will help drive smarter, and more timely solutions for safety, noise and operations, resulting in optimizing the benefits our community receives from this valuable asset.

For the most part, all of the candidates agree on the big issues. No one wants to bring commercial jets to Truckee. Everyone wants a safe airport with minimal noise. Everyone wants the airport to help our community financially and serve as a base for fire and other emergency operations. So what’s the differentiator between these candidates? To me, it is Birch’s combination of deep, long term aviation plus community experience.

Full disclosure, Birch is a long-time friend and I am here to tell you the authentic person you saw on stage at the forum is just who Birch is. He’s not a wealthy jet-setter, he’s just a regular guy with a small plane who spent his life in aviation. Now he wants to use his knowledge to help our community. That’s why I’m voting for Birch and I hope you will too.

Patrick Callaghan

Truckee

Editor,

I am writing to support Jeff Bender as a Truckee Donner Public Utility District candidate. Jeff is the remaining steady hand (16 years of experience on the PUD Board bringing the continuity, knowledge, and experience to take the District into the future. He has helped TDPUD to increase its renewable energy portfolio, increase wildfire mitigation efforts, repair and improve aging infrastructure, and ensure compliance with the growing governmental mandates.

Jeff is a local licensed professional engineer, energy conservationist, and small business owner who has lived in Truckee for over 22 years with his wife and two children. I believe his efforts to keep rates flat for so many years for ratepayers like me should be rewarded with re-election. However, his eye for the future, which ensures smart utility management, has impressed me the most. Importantly, I know he is completely committed to honesty, transparency, and accountability for results, especially his own.

A vote for Bender will help keep rates low and ensure effective management of the PUD.

Mike Rogers

Truckee