Letters to the Editor: Hope Ridge House

Dear Editor:

It’s disappointing to see the abandonment of a prestigious project that helps develop our community. The Hope Ridge House was a symbol for Truckee’s color of character, and I hope our intentions to continue this personal purview don’t end all for naught.

While we celebrate the certification of a new whiskey distillery, next to a public park, we forget those who truly contribute to this town’s spirits, in the name of forming a more universal society.

One which, within, no one gets left behind.

Truckee ought foster these debutantes, for they reflect us upon ourselves, beckoning an earnest evaluation for what we stand. To ignore them is nothing short of the tactics of an elite, handing over fist for another tier in our social hierarchy. Is this what we entrench stipulate our allegory? Another tick against our structural quandary?

Apparently. If our burgeoning mountain city wants to sit plight beside spite, congratulations. I guess it’ll be hashed out on the next hypothetical grant application.

Thoughts & Prayers.

Until then, I’ll be across the tracks at 76, handing out “Nature’s Valley”.

Get ’em while they’re still cheap.

Kevin Barchas,

Truckee

Dear Editor:

Pulling a housing program because some people don’t like the homeless? And several other comments of the homeless population, supervisors stating they won’t make it anyway. I was homeless, I know have housing. I have never been arrested, never gone to jail. A” PCSO” asked me what I was doing with these people.

The only difference between myself and the other homeless were that I stayed clean and sober. I told the officer as he handed me back my I.D. I was waiting for my Social Security to be approved. It was approved. So, how can we decide that this project won’t work without working it?

I live in Nevada County, the drugs are abundant, but not everyone is using and drinking. This is a Housing First Program. This means housing first, then hopefully they will get clean & sober. I have to say that housing-first properties are questionable.

I don’t have the answers. No one wants to try a housing project l. Should housing come first? Homeless people are human beings, so yeah, you may see several tenants who are unfit to live here, but they deserve a chance.

Farlea A. McLaughlin

Grass Valley

Dear Editor:

In response to an LTE of Friday, February 14, I live at Truckee Artist Lofts. A community thrives when diversity, compassion and logic coalesce. Affordable housing is just one step towards alleviating and preventing homelessness.

Truckee is a vibrant and creative community and the Truckee Artist Lofts is a part of this. Crime happens in all communities; getting to know your neighbors and supporting positive activities helps continue and create a positive environment.

Meet your neighbors at the Truckee Artist Lofts! The Gallery is open every Thursday from 5-7pm. We look forward to meeting you!

Donna A Snow

Truckee