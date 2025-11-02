Letters to the Editor: Measure G

Dear Editor,

I am writing in strong support of Measure G to fund the new Truckee Library. I was born and raised in Truckee and attended local schools from elementary through high school before going on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Nevada. I am back now living in Truckee again and work in Tahoe City as a civil engineer.

Throughout my education, libraries were essential. They provided what classrooms and homes often cannot. A quiet, neutral space away from daily distractions, a place to slow down, think, and actually understand what you’re working on. When I needed that kind of space in high school, I was fortunate enough to have my family drop me to the UNR library in Reno often. The environment there was deliberate, intentional, and built for learning. It shaped how I work to this day. Returning home after those trips always brought the same disappointment. Truckee simply does not have a comparable space.

A modern library would benefit far more than students. Adults need places to think, read, and work without having to buy coffee or sit in crowded public spaces. Our community also needs a flexible civic space for meetings, programs, and events. The fact that the library would also serve as a safe, modern shelter in the event of wildfire or other emergency, is another massive reason to consider the projects long term benefits.

I speak for many who have gone through Truckee’s education system when I say the library project can be summed up by the following. Truckee has grown, our needs have grown, and our library should grow with us. Measure G is an investment in learning, in community infrastructure, and in the next generation of residents who should not have to leave town to access basic resources for education and civic life.

Respectfully,

Nicolas England

Dear Editor

I urge my friends and neighbors to vote Yes on Measure G.

In the early 1970s, my mother—an active member of the PTA—joined a group of like-minded community members determined to build a real library for Truckee. At that time, our library was housed in an old converted residence owned by the school district. It served its purpose, but it was far from ideal for a growing town with a passion for learning and literacy.

Through hard work, bake sales, and community spirit, that group raised the funds and rallied the support to build our current library, which opened in 1974. It was beautiful—a true jewel in the heart of our community. For decades, it has provided a space for children discovering the joy of reading, for students studying after school, and for adults seeking information, connection, and quiet reflection.

But that “new” library is now 50 years old. Our community has grown and changed dramatically since then. The needs of today—technology access, children’s programming, public meeting space, accessibility, and safety—are far different from those of 1974. The building simply can’t keep up with the demands of a modern library or the size of our population.

Just as my mother’s generation stepped up to give us the library we’ve enjoyed for the past half-century, it’s now our turn to invest in the next fifty years. Measure G will create a modern, energy-efficient, and welcoming space for everyone—young and old, students and seniors, readers and learners alike.

I feel both proud and obligated to carry forward the work my mother helped begin. Let’s build a new community jewel. Please join me in voting Yes on Measure G

Joan de Ryk Jones

Truckee Resident