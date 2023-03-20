Letters to the Editor (Opinion)

Emergency for me but not for thee

To the Editor:

So we are in a state of emergency here in the Lake Tahoe area by decree of the state government. What does this mean? As a long time resident, I was expecting a response.

I saw a Facebook warning about charging too much for roof snow removal from Placer County, which was comical. I’ve been wondering what resources are being allocated by the government to protect our public buildings from collapse from this historic winter. As I visit several buildings and structures we pay for, I have seen minimal or no snow removal to address possible collapse. Where are the personnel we pay for emergencies?

Firefighters or others could be shoveling and protecting these assets. If these resources can’t, or our public servants are unwilling to handle it, pay local contractors or whoever to protect them. Large, open structures common in public spaces are definitely at risk and deserve a response from our government because the replacement cost is way higher than preventive maintenance.

Meanwhile the government has been pushing this same preventive maintenance constantly the news and social media.

Tony Saucilito, Tahoe City

Dog walking leads to rescue of snowmobiler

To the Editor:

On March 6 ,2023 Jim Zaloga was driving his truck down Robertson Road in Russell Valley to take his dog, Clutch, for a walk. On the way he spotted something in the Russell Valley Meadows that didn’t look quite right. His amazing 48-year ski patrol awareness and hunters eye caught this strange object in the meadow. He backed up his truck and got out his binoculars and saw that there was a snowmobile flipped over in the snow and only the black ski was sightly sticking out.

There were no tracks leaving the scene. The area had just received over 110 inches of fluffy snow. Knowing what Jim knows about snow and snowpacks, he was quick to make phone calls to 911 and all the neighbors that he could reach. They came out on their snowmobiles and Jim Helminiak and Chris Seitz went to the other side of the meadow and started digging and realized that there was a 16-year-old boy pinned under his snowmobile. He was wearing his full face helmet, the ice mask had started building around his face as he had probably been there for close to an hour. They pulled him out and after a small debrief, they all rode their snowmobiles home.

Remember: Please don’t ride alone. So incredibly grateful to have such awesome neighbors and that this freak incident had a great outcome. Moral of the story: Take your dog for a walk.

Kate Zaloga, Truckee

Resort renaming to Everline brings to mind long waits, inefficiency

To the Editor:

I just read that The Resort at Squaw Creek has changed its name to Everline, a name so bizarre I wonder what the marketing team that thought of this was thinking. It evokes nothing of mountain, trees, or the incredible beauty of the valley. What is does call to mind is long waits, inefficiency, and lack of appreciation for the incredible place they are naming. Wouldn’t Neverline have been better for business. I can see the customers now. The never ending Line. The For Ever Line.

The jokes will go on and on.

Barbara Hill, Reno