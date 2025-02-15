Letters to the Editor: Tahoe Heartbeat and Hope Ridge House

Dear Editor,

Parker Alexander is most likely “sorry” about the loss of business he’ll receive when word gets around about him. His words weren’t “poorly articulated,” they spewed his true thoughts. I was raised with bigots like this. They’re only “sorry” when they realize they’ve opened their mouths and negative consequences occur. These are “bred” remarks and racism by a guy who probably hasn’t experienced this negative backlash in his life before. Dear Parker Alexander, you are a perfect example of what is referred to as “white privilege.” — Now you’re sorry, maybe you should have “thought” before you opened your white racist mouth. You see Parker, not everyone is as hateful as you and your remarks were. Disgusting.

Teri

Truckee

To the Editor:

Parker Alexander’s letter of apology might as well say, “Boy, am I sorry I revealed my racist, hateful beliefs and ruined my business!”

Had he responded to Kelly Escobedo’s Facebook post with an expression of regret for his venomous, racist statements it might have been believable, but instead he mocked her reaction. He only expressed regret when it became apparent that his inexcusably hateful outburst would have a significant effect on his bottom line.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Pete Bansen

Reno

Dear Editor,

There is plenty of space that is nowhere near housing developments where some sort of housing for the homeless can be built. The town already snuck in the crime-riddled “artists lofts” so let’s not let that happen again!

Debbie Matthew,

Truckee

Dear Editor,

In 2013 I personally experienced homelessness in the Alameda County, namely in Oakland & Berkeley. I spent 10 months outside w/o a single night indoors. If it wasn’t for the generosity of their communities, I could have become very sick indeed.

Homeless people can be smart, kind, contributing members of our society. Often they just need an opportunity to express themselves. The hardships they befall aren’t always of their choosing. It can be our choice to pick them up.

I know many homeless people who go out of their way to provide for those within their own channels, each by their own means. These peoples’ insights can provide our own character with color and understanding. I maintain the belief they need a chance. Perhaps they provide us back with this, in reciprocity. The Hope Ridge House is that opportunity.

At its best, Truckee is a prestigious and stable community. To charter these qualities, we must continue to actively demonstrate this capacity. To not do so is emblematic of an intrinsic diversion from values we hope to achieve.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but we must be willing to take the first step. Action is indicative of our independent volition to combat poverty. In our world filled with ail, we might not always get this moment to proceed. Let our choices speak, not our words.

Kevin Barchas,

Truckee