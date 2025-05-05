Liberty incentivizing homeowners to upgrade to energy-efficient heat pump systems

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Liberty is helping homeowners save energy by offering financial incentives to upgrade existing electric heating and water heating systems to advanced, energy-efficient heat pump technology.

Heat pumps are a modern solution that extract and amplify heat from natural sources like the air or ground, providing a highly efficient way to heat homes and water. Unlike traditional heating systems such as electric furnaces or boilers, heat pumps use significantly less energy and may be more economical to operate.

Liberty’s new incentive program provides up to $4,000 for upgrading electric heating or cooling systems to heat pumps, and up to $900 for replacing electric water heaters with energy-efficient heat pump water heaters. “The incentive amount depends on the type of system, its energy efficiency rating, and the size or tonnage of the equipment installed,” says Breanna Kelly, Program Manager of Energy Efficiency at Liberty. “We encourage customers or their contractors to reach out or apply before making any purchases or installations.”

“We’re thrilled to help our customers experience the benefits of energy-efficient heat pump technology,” says Kelly. “Even in our cold-weather environments, we’ve seen impressive results. It’s a smart solution for homeowners looking to reduce energy use while also supporting grid efficiency.”

For more information or to apply for Liberty’s Heat Pump Incentives, visit https://california.libertyutilities.com/north-lake-tahoe/residential/smart-energy-use/electric/heat-pump-incentive-program.html or contact us at CAEnergyEfficiency@LibertyUtilities.com .