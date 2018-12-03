Liberty Utilities collecting Christmas gifts for Paradise youth

Liberty Utilities will be collecting donations in the form of Christmas presents for the for victims of the Camp Fire which burned through the entire town of Paradise at the beginning of November.

They are collecting new, unwrapped toys or clothes for all children from ages zero to 17. Donations can be dropped off at the Liberty Utilities office in Tahoe Vista at 701 National Avenue or in South Lake Tahoe at 933 Eloise Avenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They must be received by 5 p.m. this Thursday in order to be delivered to Camp Fire victims.

The toys will be donated to Gift of Hope, an organization based out of the Father's House Church in Oroville. The non-profit will then deliver the gifts to children in need during their Winter Wonderland giveaway on Dec. 17 through Dec. 20.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.