Library Loop: A look at events, opportunities and resources at local libraries
We’re back! Did you know that you have the resources of three county libraries at your disposal? Placer, Washoe and Nevada County libraries all offer library cards to neighboring counties. We offer great yet differing resources. For example, Washoe County has Mango languages – language learning for 72 languages, Nevada County has Kanopy — award winning video streaming, and Placer has Coursera — 3,800 cutting edge courses taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies. All of these and much more are available to you with your library card account.
Many people take advantage of our e-Resources such as eBooks and e-Audiobooks but did you know we also have e-Magazines, streaming music, online tutoring, job seeker and veteran resources? In addition to our vast online resources, we have the rich physical holdings of each library plus cozy reading nooks, fabulous community programming, and of course our friendly staff members eager to be of service. All our libraries offer computer use, free Wi-Fi, printing, copying, scanning, and some locations offer FAX services. Please stop by and check out all we offer. Libraries are not just about books!
Incline Village Library/Washoe County
845 Alder Avenue Incline Village, NV 89451 . Phone: 775-832-4130
Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us
Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to three years. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us
1st & 3rd Thursdays VR Studio – Experience virtual reality at the library! Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us
Kings Beach Library/Placer County
301 Secline Street Kings Beach, CA . Phone: 530-546-2021
Tuesdays 10:30 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, felt-board, puppets
Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 3:30 p.m. “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai (at the Tahoe City Branch)
First Wednesday of each month 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Novel Ideas Book Club. Alternating between the Kings Beach and Tahoe City Libraries. For details visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/7676/Book-Club-for-Adults
Grab a “To Go Craft of the Week”. New craft each week while supplies last!
Tahoe City Library/Placer County
740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City, CA . Phone: 530-583-3382
Thursdays 10:30 to 11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, felt-board, puppets.
Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Book Club: “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai
First Wednesday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Novel Ideas Book Club. Alternating between the Kings Beach and Tahoe City Libraries. For details visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/7676/Book-Club-for-Adults
Grab a “To Go Craft of the Week.” New craft each week while supplies last!
Truckee Library/Nevada County
10031 Levon Avenue Truckee, CA 96161 . Call 530-582-7846
Winter Reading Challenge – now through Jan. 14 – all ages invited to participate – Learn more at mynevadacounty.beanstack.org
Jan. 12 – Cup O’Cheer Winter Reading Celebration – Stop by for the Cup O’ Cheer Winter Reading Celebration! Tasty hot beverages and treats will be provided, while supplies last. Kids & Teens can pick up their free books for completing the Winter Reading Challenge, and we’ll be celebrating the success of reaching our community-wide reading goal of 100,000 minutes.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime
Wednesdays at 4 p.m. RUFF Reading: Read to therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User