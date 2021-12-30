Library Loop: A look at events, opportunities and resources at local libraries

We’re back! Did you know that you have the resources of three county libraries at your disposal? Placer, Washoe and Nevada County libraries all offer library cards to neighboring counties. We offer great yet differing resources. For example, Washoe County has Mango languages – language learning for 72 languages, Nevada County has Kanopy — award winning video streaming, and Placer has Coursera — 3,800 cutting edge courses taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies. All of these and much more are available to you with your library card account.

Many people take advantage of our e-Resources such as eBooks and e-Audiobooks but did you know we also have e-Magazines, streaming music, online tutoring, job seeker and veteran resources? In addition to our vast online resources, we have the rich physical holdings of each library plus cozy reading nooks, fabulous community programming, and of course our friendly staff members eager to be of service. All our libraries offer computer use, free Wi-Fi, printing, copying, scanning, and some locations offer FAX services. Please stop by and check out all we offer. Libraries are not just about books!

Incline Village Library/Washoe County

845 Alder Avenue Incline Village, NV 89451 . Phone: 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to three years. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

1st & 3rd Thursdays VR Studio – Experience virtual reality at the library! Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Kings Beach Library/Placer County

301 Secline Street Kings Beach, CA . Phone: 530-546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, felt-board, puppets

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 3:30 p.m. “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai (at the Tahoe City Branch)

First Wednesday of each month 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Novel Ideas Book Club. Alternating between the Kings Beach and Tahoe City Libraries. For details visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/7676/Book-Club-for-Adults

Grab a “To Go Craft of the Week”. New craft each week while supplies last!

Tahoe City Library/Placer County

740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City, CA . Phone: 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30 to 11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, felt-board, puppets.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Book Club: “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai

First Wednesday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Novel Ideas Book Club. Alternating between the Kings Beach and Tahoe City Libraries. For details visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/7676/Book-Club-for-Adults

Grab a “To Go Craft of the Week.” New craft each week while supplies last!

Truckee Library/Nevada County

10031 Levon Avenue Truckee, CA 96161 . Call 530-582-7846

Winter Reading Challenge – now through Jan. 14 – all ages invited to participate – Learn more at mynevadacounty.beanstack.org

Jan. 12 – Cup O’Cheer Winter Reading Celebration – Stop by for the Cup O’ Cheer Winter Reading Celebration! Tasty hot beverages and treats will be provided, while supplies last. Kids & Teens can pick up their free books for completing the Winter Reading Challenge, and we’ll be celebrating the success of reaching our community-wide reading goal of 100,000 minutes.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m. RUFF Reading: Read to therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.