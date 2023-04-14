Library loop: April is National Poetry Month

The libraries will have many events celebrating National Poetry Month.

Kaleb M. Roedel / Sierra Sun |

A groundhog who lived in St. Paul

Was the laziest groundhog of all.

On the second of Feb

He stayed in his bed,

And spring didn’t come until fall!

-Anonymous

April is National Poetry Month, an entire month geared toward celebrating all forms of poetry such as limericks, ballads, acrostic, sonnets, and free verse. It’s a beloved form of literature that allows for freedom of expression and emotion.

What better way to take part in poetry month than visiting your local libraries and perusing their collections. Prim Library, UNR at Lake Tahoe, has its own unique collection of more than 3,000 volumes of poetry in its Poetry Center.

If diving into poetic literature isn’t enough to tickle your enthusiasm, then join the Incline Village Library and the Prim Library on April 25, 2023, 6-8 pm for their first Tahoe Poetry Night event! It’s a wonderful way to immerse yourself in the art form and the community.

To register as a participant or an audience member visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-poetry-night-tickets-551601634337

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays 2–7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more!

3rd Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Inclined to Read Book Group: This month’s selection is a variety of poems in celebration of National Poetry month. Poems will be provided at the discussion so no need to pre-read. Coffee and refreshments served.

Tuesday, April 18, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Join fellow teens and play Dungeons & Dragons. Refreshments served.

Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m.: Tahoe Institute of Natural Science presents: Effects of Wildfire on Tahoe’s Wildlife and Plants

Wednesday, April 19, 4 p.m.: Molodi dance group – Captivating and engaging audiences around the world, Molodi’s extreme body percussion is unlike any other performance. Energetic is an understatement— their percussive rhythms and harmonies evoke audience response creating an immersive theatrical experience.

Monday, April 24, 2-4 p.m.: Write Your Life: Memoir Writing Workshop

Tuesday, April 25, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Teen Anime Club. Watching Barakamon and learning the art of calligraphy. Refreshments served.

Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m.: Tahoe Poetry Night at Prim Library on the UNR Lake Tahoe campus. Come out for a night of spoken word poetry and support local poets. Food and drink provided. Please register to be a participant or audience member at Eventbrite

Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.: P.J. Story Time – Come dressed in your pj’s and bring along your favorite stuffed animal. Hear bedtime themed stories and dance along to music to get those wiggles out.

Wednesday, April 26, 5 p.m.: Incline High School Art Reception – join students as they show their art and discuss what inspires their creativity.

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

2nd Friday of each month. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Wednesday May 3rd 2:00-3:30 p.m.: Novel Ideas Book Club! Born to Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, and the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen by Christopher McDougall.

May 15-June 22 Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Bilingual Parent Café in partnership with Sierra Community House. 6 FREE classes, for families with children 0 to 5 yrs old. You are not alone! We invite you to take part in conversations that address issues about development, essential needs, and techniques that could help you have a better relationship with your child. Join us and get support. Bring your children for our lively bi-lingual storytime and craft. REGISTER (530) 414-7374

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Prim Library, University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe – 999 Tahoe Blvd., 775-682-8640

Tuesday, April 25, 6-8 p.m.: Tahoe Poetry Night in collaboration with Incline Village Library – RSVP for this free event as a participant or an audience member on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, May 3, 5-7 p.m.: Talks@Tahoe, Sierra Lullabies, a musical soundscape for oboe and computer with Aaron Hill and Jean-Paul Perrotte, Department of Music in the School of the Arts – RSVP for this free event on Eventbrite.

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave. Truckee, 530-582-7846

April: In celebration of National Poetry Month and the Sierra Poetry Festival, Nevada County Poet Laureate, Kirsten Casey will be recording her poems for caller to enjoy. Call (530) 470-2766 beginning Apr. 1 to listen!

Tuesdays 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays 4p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

April 18 1 p.m.: Join our “Just Books” book club to discuss The Measure by Nikki Erlick

April 19 5:30 p.m.: Ordinary Beauty: Writing Magical Poems About Everyday Life. Join us for a writing workshop with Christina Nemec. Writing materials and dinner provided.

April 28 4 p.m.: Dia de los Ninos/Dia de los Libros. A special program for the entire family. Loteria, crafts, food, face painting, a pull-string pinata, book giveaways, and a musical performance by Kantu Inka. In collaboration with the Town of Truckee and Sierra Community House.

May 10 5:30 p.m.: Join us at the Truckee Donner Recreation Center for a Screening of Legacy with guest speakers from the Chinese Historical Society of America, Sue Lee and Paulette Liang. May 10th is the 154th anniversary of the “Golden Spike” completion of the transcontinental railroad.