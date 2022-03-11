Library Loop: Art and more at the library

Those of you that have been reading our Library Loop articles over the past few months are beginning to realize that libraries offer much more than books. Of course, we all love books and libraries will continue to have books and audio/visual materials, but there is so much more to libraries than just books. For instance, are you aware that most of our libraries have gallery spaces that feature local artist’s artwork? When you stop by the library for any one of our programs, or to grab a good book, be sure to stop for a moment to enjoy the art created by our talented local artists. Kings Beach is hosting watercolors by Jenny Antonucci. Tahoe City is currently hosting acrylic mandalas by Nicole Stirling and wood art by Logan Greenwood. Incline Village is hosting artwork by Incline High School AP Art students, and North Lake High School is featuring art in their library from Mrs. Battaglia’s art classes. If you’re a local artist and would like to show your work in our gallery spaces, please contact one of the libraries for more details. See you at the library!

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave. Call 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Every Tuesday there is something fun and creative going on geared towards teens. Snacks always provided! March 15 is our popular Limerick hunt! March 22 is our Manga Book Club – book is My Hero Acadamia. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Every Tuesday 2-7 p.m. and every Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more! Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesday, March 15, 10:30 a.m. – Inclined to Read Book Group. Book for March: The Secret Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab. Join us for coffee, pastries, and book discussion. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursday, March 17, 4-6 p.m. Virtual Reality Studio. Register at events.washoecountylibray.us

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street.Call 530-546-2021

Every Tuesday 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, rhymes and more.

Wednesday, April 6, 2-3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Book Group. Discussing Circe by Madeline Miller.

Northstar Digital Literacy. Learn new computer and technology skills with these online, self-guided modules. They are designed for adults wanting to improve their digital literacy or for English language learners. Just log-in with your library card.

We offer free computer use, WiFi is up 24/7, scanning, faxing and printing for $.15 per page

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd. Call 530-583-3382

Every Tuesday 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, rhymes and more.

Wednesday, April 6, 2-3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Book Group. Discussing Circe by Madeline Miller.

Come try our Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt. Those clever scamps are hiding all over the library!

Hoopla: stream e-audiobooks, movies, music, comics, e-books, and television shows and immediately begin watching, listening or reading. All you need is your library card # and PIN to begin.

We offer free computer use, WiFi is up 24/7, scanning, faxing and printing for $.15 per page

Truckee Library/Nevada County

10031 Levon Avenue, Truckee. Call 530-582-7846

Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.: RUFF Reading Join us for fun with the therapy animals and crafts! Read with Rufus, Simon and Gracie. In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

March 15, 1 to 2 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams.

March 15, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Jibboom! Jibboom! Red Light Ladies of Truckee” with Chaun Mortier of the Truckee-Donner Historical Society.

March 16, 3 to 5 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Button Making – create your design to make a fun pin-on button.

March 22, 5 to 6 p.m. Circe Olive Oil Tasting

The Truckee Library will celebrate the Greek and Mediterranean diet staple by offering a sampler of olive oils -while supplies last.

March 24, 6 to 7 p.m. Bilingual Information Sessions – Helping Adults Navigate Life’s Decisions: College Applications

Craig Rowe, instructor at Truckee High School and Director of La Fuerza Latina, will present information about college application readiness. Spanish translation provided by Xenia Lal, adult literacy coordinator for the Truckee Library.

March 25, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Author Talk with New York Times Bestselling Author, Madeline Miller.

Madeline Miller’s Circe is the Nevada County Reads book of the year. Join this virtual event on Zoom, watch on Facebook Live or attend an in-person viewing party at the Truckee Library’s new WorkSpace at 10879 Donner Pass Rd. in front of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Light refreshments will be served at the in-person viewing party. The audience will participate in a live Q&A with the author!

Artwork by the students of Incline High School’s AP Art class is currently being featured at Incline Library.

Provided photo

Artwork by the students of Incline High School’s AP Art class is currently being featured at Incline Library.

Provided photo

Artwork by the students of Incline High School’s AP Art class is currently being featured at Incline Library.

Provided photo

Artwork by the students of Incline High School’s AP Art class is currently being featured at Incline Library.

Provided photo

Artwork by the students of Incline High School’s AP Art class is currently being featured at Incline Library.

Provided photo