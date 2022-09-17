Library Loop: Banned Book Week Sept. 18-22

Miss Bree hosts Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m.

Provided

This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us: Censorship Divides Us.” The theme highlights that sharing our experiences not only educates us, but builds connections and empathy for one another. Censorship does the opposite by controlling voices and ideas.

For 40 years this annual event has brought librarians, booksellers, journalists, publishers, teachers and readers together in the common goal of defending the freedom to read and express ideas – even the unpopular or provocative ones.

Banned Books have been targeted for removal or restriction in schools, libraries, and bookstores. Your local libraries stock numerous banned titles and encourage you to stop by and check them out.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Tuesdays from 2-7 pm and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Book a Librarian program. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Typical requests are for computer/laptop help, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading eBooks, setting up an email, filing for services, using the library catalog, trying a virtual reality headset, and submitting a 3D print request. Must register for an appointment at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Bleach art. Customize a t-shirt with stencils and bleach. Supplies supplied by library and snacks will be served!

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. – Tahoe Talks Tech: Drone Technology. Join guest experts as they discuss the past, present, and future of drones and the technology that supports them.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Manga Book Club. Read and discuss your favorite manga and enjoy snacks from Japan.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. P.J. Story time. Family story time with a bedtime theme … come dressed in your p.j’s and bring your favorite stuffed animal.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tuesday 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun.

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Second Friday of the month. 10-11 a.m. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards. North Tahoe Event Center

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30-8 p.m. “Poetry Night” at the Tahoe Backyard 8428 Trout Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 3:30-5 p.m. “Margaritas and Mini-golf Friend-raiser!” KB Friends of the Library host a fun afternoon for the whole family. $25. Includes golf, snacks, and a Margarita.

Wednesday, Oct 5, Book Club, 2-3:30 p.m. “Beartown by Fredrick Backman” Kings Beach Library.

The Book Nook is open when the library is open. Great books for sale at great prices.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for one week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Storytime at the Common’s Beach Farmer’s Market – 10:00-10:15 a.m. Check out the Heritage Plaza Storywalk when you visit the market!

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

Sept. 13 – Oct. 1: Halloween Costume Swap. Donate a gently used costume (all ages) at Truckee Library from Sept. 13-Oct. 1, during the library’s open hours only. Come back to the Truckee Library on Saturday, Oct. 8 to get a “new-to-you” costume.

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Starting Oct. 5th, Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.: Decorative Birdhouses. Assemble and decorate a small, wooden birdhouse to brighten your autumn outdoor space.

Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.: “Just Books” Book Club will discuss Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.

Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m.: Family Loteria. Bring the entire family for a Latin-inspired craft, a game of Lotería, snacks, and fun!

Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.: Join us for storytime at our monthly Saturday Storytime at Truckee Library. Stories, songs, and rhymes.