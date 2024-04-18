Library loop: Celebrate National Poetry Month at your library

Since 1996, the American Academy of Poets has organized events and resources in April to “remind the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.” They have also curated a wide variety of poetry resources on their website, including a list of thirty ways to celebrate National Poetry Month. A few of their ideas include:

Sign-up for Poem-a-Day read a poem each morning.

Record yourself reading a poem, and share why you chose that work online using the hashtag #NationalPoetryMonth. Be sure to tag @poets.org on to share your work!

Subscribe to the Poem-a-Day podcast.

Check out a book or ebook of poetry from your local library.

Begin your meetings or classes by reading a poem.

Donate books of poetry to little free libraries and mutual aid networks.

Take a walk and write a poem outside.

Read and share poems about the environment in honor of Earth Day.

For the full list of ideas and to explore their other resources, visit http://www.poets.org . Or, stop by your local library to view their poetry collections, resources, and ideas for how to celebrate spring and poetry!

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly, Wednesdays 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday May 1 Novel Ideas Book Club! Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-first Century by Jessica Bruder 2-3:30 p.m.

Poetry in the Garden! May 18 from 2-4 p.m. Bring your original or favorite poems to share.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know you can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library, 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly Fridays 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday May 15 Novel Ideas Book Club! Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer. 2-3:30 p.m.

Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Ave., Truckee, 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime or Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturday April 20 at 5:30 p.m.: Sierra Speaker Series at Donner Memorial State Park featuring a talk on “Snowshoe Thompson: America West’s First and Greatest Endurance Athlete.” The Sierra Speaker series is a collaboration between the Nevada County Library, Sierra State Parks Foundation, and California State Parks.

April 24 at 3 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group

April 26 at 3:30 p.m.: Sew-cial Hour – Come and learn to sew or brush up on your basic skills using our sewing machines! Registration required.

April 27 at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

April 29 at 4 p.m.: Dia de los Ninos Celebration – Celebrate Children’s Day with face painting, book giveaways, crafts and food.

May 1 at 1 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult crafting program. Registration required.

May 2 at 4 p.m.: Teen Book Club discussing Lightlark by Alex Aster.

May 8 at 5:30 p.m.: Breslow Smith Duo

May 9 at 3:30 p.m.: 3-D Printer Certification

May 10 at 10 a.m.: Dedication Ceremony for Truckee’s Chinatowns, 10142 Jibboom St. Truckee

May 11 at Noon: Celebrate Truckee’s Early Moms with Alice Osborn

May 15 at 1 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult crafting program. Registration required.

May 18 at 5 p.m.: Sierra Speaker Series – After the Iron Road presented by Paulette Liang and Sue Lee.

Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Book a Librarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Tuesday, April 23, 5 p.m.- Book Wyrms – D&D for adults! Come join fellow D&D enthusiast and create your very own tabletop RPG.

Wednesday, April 24, 5 p.m. – Incline High School Art Show. Join IHS students as they talk about their art hanging in the library’s art gallery and what inspires them to create.

Tuesday, April 30, 6 p.m. – Tahoe Poetry Night – Celebrate National Poetry month by either joining us to listen to poetry by local poets, or register to be a participant and deliver your own poetry or your favorite poem. Registration required: https://events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/10466844 . Event will be held at Prim Library at the UNR Lake Tahoe campus.