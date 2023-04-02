Library Loop: Check out collection of Tahoe World newspapers from 60s, 70s

Come check out the Tahoe City Library’s collection of Tahoe World newspapers dating from 1963 to 1977. These newspapers are a source of information that can give us insight into the political, social, and cultural events that shaped the history of North Lake Tahoe.

They contain articles, editorials, and other types of content that reflect the attitudes and values of the people who lived here during that period. The newspapers also capture the language and slang of this time, as well as the cultural references and icons of the era. The advertisements reflect the prices of real estate, the cost of a carton of milk, and showcase the local businesses.

Not only are these newspapers immensely amusing for longtime locals, but can be a valuable resource for researchers, historians, and anyone interested in exploring the history of North Lake Tahoe.

The collection is available for in-house browsing only.

Incline Village Library

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays 2–7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more.

Tuesday, April 4, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Patch Things Up – Create and make a custom patch.

Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m.: Bingo Night, Enjoy family friendly Bingo with a chance to win some cool prizes. Free popcorn served.

Wednesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.: Weird Science Wednesday – Come learn all about the new community hydroponic garden and gardening with hydroponics. Create a live worm compost farm to take home!

Thursday, April 6, 3-5 p.m.: IV Quad Makerspace. Get ready for summer hiking trips by customizing your very own water bottle.

Monday, April 10, 2-4 p.m.: Write Your Life: Memoir Writing Workshop

Tuesday, April 11, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Trivia hour – Popular culture trivia challenge.

April 11-13 2-4 p.m.: Kids on Bikes series – Adventure is just a bike ride away in this RPG where everyday kids go up against ghosts, monsters, and zombies in your own backyard of Lake Tahoe. Registration required at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. – Tahoe Talks: Understanding Systemic Racism and White Supremacy in the United States

Thursday, April 13, 4 p.m. – Paws 2 Read – Come read to a friendly dog and receive a free book for your home library.

Kings Beach Library, 301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun.

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Second Friday of each month. 10:30-11 a.m.. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday, April 5, Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa See. Kings Beach Library (alternates locations)

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every two weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer four computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for one week at most California State Parks.

Prim Library , 999 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village, 775-682-8640

Wednesday, April 12, 5-7 p.m.: Talks@Tahoe : Stress and Wellbeing with Dr. Melissa Piasecki, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Executive Associate Dean.

Register online at https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/grAcCPN8mMC38rEAF1p9u3?domain=eventbrite.com .

Tahoe City Library, 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11:00 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Ave. Truckee, 530-582-7846

April: In celebration of National Poetry Month and the Sierra Poetry Festival, Nevada County Poet Laureate, Kirsten Casey will be recording her poems for caller to enjoy. Call 530-470-2766 beginning Apr. 1 to listen.

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

April 6 from 1-4 p.m.: Celebrate Poetry Month with Evelyn Schmelling, the Typerwriter Poet. Bring your favorite word and receive a poem created just for you.

April 13 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool music time with Justin Eubanks

April 18 at 1 p.m.: Join our “Just Books” book club to discuss The Measure by Nikki Erlick