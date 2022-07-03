Library Loop: Common questions librarians receive

The Truckee library invites everyone to visit during National Library Week — whether for the first time, the first time in a long time, or the first time since yesterday — and explore what’s available, what’s new, and what’s coming soon at your library.

Three common questions we get at the library:

“Can I use the restroom?” Yes! You most certainly may.

“Can you help me on the computer?” Perhaps.

“Can you suggest a good book?” Yes! Yes! Yes!

We love doing this and we’re very good at it if I may say so. We call this task Reader’s Advisory in library land. In Library School (yes, it really does exist), librarians learn a method of deducing a reader’s preferences with a tool called a “Reference Interview.”

We ask a patron a series of questions that narrow their literary tastes to a small and manageable group. We begin with broad questions, “Do you prefer fiction or non-fiction? Then continue to whittle down to specifics such as genre, style of writing, favorite authors, negative triggers, and even mood. These bits of information are then processed through the librarian’s mental library to result in thoughtful and knowledgeable suggestions.

Most librarians love this detective work that has the satisfying result of connecting people with books. Please always feel welcome to ask library staff for suggestions, we really do love it. Many patrons attach to a particular library staff member, blindly trusting their suggestions based on a history of successes. This is particularly rewarding for us.

For library patrons interested in doing their own readers advisory, great tools abound. Websites such as Amazon, Goodreads, or Bookish provide free reader’s advisory and are fabulous tools to find read-alikes and exciting new genres. All your local libraries offer NoveList, an online reader’s advisory subscription for literature. It’s easily accessible on your library’s website and free to library patrons. It’s the place to go online for your next favorite book recommendation. You can search by authors you like and find similar styles of writing or similar themes. You can search by age group, genre, appeal, era, subject, individual, award winners, location, pace, and tone. It is easy to navigate and a quite interesting rabbit-hole to lose a day in. You will undoubtedly find books that you would not have considered off the shelf. NoveList also offers Book club resources with links to book discussion guides and tips and tricks for starting a book club (or revitalizing your current one).

Even with the varied resources available to help narrow the ocean of books to your own individual stream, sometimes it’s great to boldly venture out and read something that you’ve put off reading or feel you won’t like because it’s “not in your lane.” Reading a book that you “hate” is at worst great perspective on what you do like, but in experimenting with new genres and branching out, chances are you may find worlds you never knew existed.

So, whether you ask a librarian or surf the web, know that there are many great options to help you find your next great read.

Upcoming Events:

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave, Incline Village

775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Wednesday, June 29, 4 p.m. – Freshwater Fun with NDOW – Learn about our local waters and creatures that call them home.

Tuesday, July 5, 5 p.m. – Artist reception with Dotty Molt and her Every Image has a Story gallery showing.

Wednesday, July 6, 4 p.m. – Weird Science Wednesday. Come experiment with ice cream science and make your own!

Friday, July 8, 6 p.m. – Movie night. Free popcorn.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline St. Kings Beach

Saturday, July 2-3 Mega Book Sale. North Tahoe Conference Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 2, 11 a.m. “All about Birds.” Come make a birdhouse, binoculars, Origami, and receive a birding journal.

Wednesday, July 6 Book Club 2-3:30 p.m. “The Soul of an Octopus” Alternates locations between Tahoe City and Kings Beach. This discussion will be held at the Tahoe City Library

Friday, July 8, Baby Lapsit 10-10:20 a.m. Play time after. 0-18 months and caregivers. North Tahoe Event Center.

Friday, July 8, 1-2 p.m. Wild Things. Meet a variety of live exotic animals and learn their habits.

Friday July 29 11 a.m. Powerful Pollinators. Build a bee house and learn about local pollinators.

Tuesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Summer reading continues through July. Sign up, read, win prizes.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City

530-583-3382

Tuesday, July 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby Lapsit. 0-18 months and caregivers. Baptist Church 390 Fairway Drive

Wednesday, July 6, Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. “The Soul of an Octopus” Tahoe City branch.

Thursday, July 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m. “iPhones Explained”. Bring your questions! Held at the Plumas Bank Conference Room – 215 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Friday, July 15, 11 a.m. Painting 1,2,3 Anyone can paint with instructor led step by step instructions.

Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Summer Book Sale. Great books, great deals.

Thursday, July 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Androids Explained” Bring your questions. Held at the Plumas Bank Conference Room – 215 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Friday, July 22, 11 a.m. Birdhouse Building. Build a fun birdhouse to encourage birds all year round.

Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Thursdays at the Farmer’s Mkt – Check out our Common’s Beach Storywalk and stay for storytime at 10 a.m.



Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave, Truckee

530-582-7819

June 13 – Aug.13: Participate in Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning Program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

June 13 – August 13: Storywalk on the Truckee Legacy Trail featuring the book, Senorita Mariposa.

Tuesdays at 11 a.m.: Coloring to Zen, an adult coloring program. All materials provided.

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool storytime at Truckee Regional Park next to the Farmer’s Market.

Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.: Children’s Summer Craft Hour

Fridays from 4-5 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

July 14, 4 p.m.: Wild Things Conservation Ambassadors. Join us for a fun animal demonstration!

July 16 at 10 a.m. and July 21 at 2 p.m.: Cricut Crafts. Using the Cricut machine and app, join us to make an iron-on transfer. Registration is required: https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar

July 19 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club, discussing The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles.

July 19 from 3-5 p.m.: Locals Travel “Beyond the Beaten Path.” Share your experience and drop a pin on our map of your favorite place “off the beaten path.”

July 21 at 4 p.m.: West Coast Falconry. Learn about raptors and their role in the environment.