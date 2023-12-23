Library loop: Cozy up with a book

As the frosty fingers of winter tighten their grip, the biting cold sends shivers down the spines of locals. Yet amidst the icy gusts and snow-dusted streets, a beacon of warmth and community thrives within the walls of your local library.

Outside, the world seems cloaked in a wintry hush, but step inside the library, and a different scene unfolds—a haven of cozy comfort and bustling activity. While the weather outside may be frightful, the library is anything but. The atmosphere is alive with the buzz of excitement and the inviting scent of well-loved books.

Whether one seeks refuge from the cold or craves the camaraderie of fellow book enthusiasts, the library stands as a sanctuary—a place where the cold of winter is thawed by the warmth of community, knowledge, and shared experiences. So, while winter’s grip tightens outside, inside the library, a haven of warmth, entertainment, and enriching activities awaits, inviting all to partake in its embrace.

Warm Holiday wishes from all of your North Lake Tahoe Libraries!

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. (Canceled December 26 and 28; January 2)

Every Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Book a Librarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events .

Tuesday, December 26, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday: Color and Chill. Snacks provided. Come hang out and chill with friends.

Tuesday, January 2, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday: Movie and trivia. Come watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, enjoy popcorn, and win trivia for a prize.

Thursday, January 4, 2-5 p.m. – Yeti Escape Room: Your friend, Professor Barnabus Bering, has gone missing on his search for the legendary Yeti somewhere high in the Himalayan Mountains. Follow the clues left behind and finish his quest in this escape room challenge! Reservations required – events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursday, January 4, 3-5 p.m. – IV Quad Makerspace: Create a personalized paper lantern using the Cricut Maker. Reservations required – events.washoecountylibrary.us. Can’t make Thursday? There will be an encore IV Quad on Saturday, Jan. 6, 10:30-noon. Reservations required.

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline St., 530-546-2021

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10-6 and Fri. Sat. 10-5 We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch everyday.

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. Jan. 3rd Novel Ideas Book Club! Nature Noir: A Park Ranger’s Patrol in the Sierra by Jordan Fisher Smith 2-3:30 p.m. Kings Beach Library

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10-6 and Fri. Sat. 10-5 We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch everyday!

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

The Nevada County Library Winter Reading Challenge runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 27. Stop by the Truckee Library to pick up a bingo card. Kids receive a free book upon return of their card.

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Saturdays at 11 a.m: Pop-Up Makerspace

Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult wool felting program. Advance registration required.

Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group

Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. Just Books Book Club discussing Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline.

Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.: Poetry Happy Hour with Kirstin Casey

Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult wool felting program. Advance registration required.

Jan. 30 at 11 a.m.: 3D Printer Certification. Registration required.