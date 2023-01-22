Library loop: Enjoy the library from home

Does this winter’s chill and snowfall have you bundled up inside, warming yourself by a cozy fire? Even though your local librarians are out providing library services, you don’t have to leave the coziness of your home to take advantage. With your library card you have access to a catalog of ebooks and audiobooks to keep you entertained. Just download the Libby app, enter your library card number, make your selection to borrow, and enjoy! For the littles you have access to Tumblebooks, which is a collection of animated, talking picture books that teach young children the joys of reading in a format they’ll love. You might also want to brush up on some skills or learn new ones on LinkedIn Learning.

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays 2–7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. –3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more!

Tuesday, Jan 24, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Manga Club. Come read and talk about your favorite Manga. Snacks provided!

Tuesday, Jan 31, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Game On! Enjoy free play with our virtual reality headsets or the Nintendo Switch. Snacks provided!

Wednesday, Feb 1, 4 p.m.: Weird Science Wednesday – Have fun and learn all about the science behind Newton’s Cradle. You’ll even get to build one!

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

2nd Friday of each month. 10:30-11 a.m.: Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday Feb. 1, 2-3:30 p.m.: Novel Ideas Book Club! “House in the Cerulean Sea by T. J. Klune” Kings Beach Library. (alternate locations)

Stop by and build a Snowman in our side yard! Best snowman wins much enthusiasm from staff!

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd. 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Wednesday Feb. 1 2-3:30 p.m.: Novel Ideas Book Club! 2:00-3:30 “House in the Cerulean Sea by T. J. Klune” Tahoe City Library.

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave. 530-582-7846

Tuesdays 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays 10 a.m: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Tuesday Jan. 24 4 p.m. Create a Bird Feeder – youth activity.

Thursday Jan. 26 4 p.m.: Make a Cup Sleeve – youth activity.

Tuesday Feb. 21 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club