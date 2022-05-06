Library Loop: Everyone has a story — what’s yours?

Memoirs are written narratives about concrete personal life experiences. On the first and third Friday of each month, a group called Lifescapes meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Incline Village Library. Lifescapes seeks to involve people in reading and discussing memoirs as well as writing their memories for family and friends. So, take the plunge and join us. You need bring only a pen and paper, or if you prefer, a laptop.

Meetings begin by reading aloud a piece of literature as a prompt, then each participant drafts a piece about a specific event that happened in his or her life, or an aspect of life, or the impact of an outside event on the writer. For example, relationship with a father or mother, travels through the West, struggles to overcome a phobia or fear, or writers may choose to concentrate on a particular time period in life or the impact on the writer’s own life of an outside event, for example, an economic crisis, a quarantine, a conflict.

Writers then share and comment upon each draft memoir. These narratives about concrete life experiences give readers insight into specific events and experiences, contributing to the human story, leaving a legacy for future generations. Lifescapes reading and writing program has been conducted by volunteers since 2000 throughout Washoe County. Publications, whether individual life stories or annual anthologies, are coordinated by University of Nevada Reno’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Incline Village Library

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Every Tuesday there is something fun and creative going on geared towards teens. Snacks always provided! Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Every Tuesday 2-7 p.m. & every Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more! Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursday, May 12, 4 p.m. – Paws 2 Read. Come read to a friendly dog and get a free book! Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Friday, May 13, 6 p.m. – Movie Night – Spider-man No Way Home. Free popcorn served! Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesday, May 17, 10:30 a.m. – Inclined to Read Book Group. Join us as we discuss Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner. Coffee and pastries served. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Wednesday, May 18, 4 p.m. – Make & Take a dream catcher. Library supplies all materials. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Kings Beach Library

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Join us for rollicking fun as Miss Bree shares books, songs, rhymes and more.

Wednesday, May 4, Novel Ideas Bookgroup will meet at the Tahoe City library to discuss “This is how it always is” by Laurie Frankel.

Stop by and grab a Take-n-Make craft. All parts provided to make a fun preschool craft. New craft every other week.

Our creekside backyard is melted out. It’s a prime spot to do some computer work using our free WiFi or just relax near the creek.

We have three computers for public use and offer faxing, scanning, printing and copying.

North Lake Tahoe High School

The North Lake Tahoe High School Library is participating in the Sierra Watershed Education Partnership’s Trout in the Classroom program this spring. Students will have the opportunity to watch Lahontan cutthroat trout grow from eggs to fry and learn more about the history of this species of fish in the Lake Tahoe/Truckee region through art, poetry, books, and more.

Tahoe City Library

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Join Mr. Matthew in fun songs, books, felt board stories and fun camaraderie.

Free computer classes! Tahoe City Friends of the Library present on ongoing Tech Talks series. First and third Thursday of each month. First Thursday will be iPhones explained/Mac tips. Third Thursday will be a rotating lecture series on relevant topics that affect all of us. Meet at Plumas Bank conference room 215 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Thursday, May 18, 4 to 5 p.m. “Internet of things. What is it and how does it affect you?” Plumas Band conference room.

Wednesday, June 1, Novel Ideas Bookgroup will meet at the Kings Beach library to discuss “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.

Crafts-to-go! Stop by and grab and fun preschool craft. New craft every two weeks.

We have three computers for public use and offer Faxing, scanning, printing and copying.

Truckee Library

Tuesdays at 11 a.m.: Coloring to Zen, an adult coloring program. All materials provided.

Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Join us for fun with the therapy animals and crafts! Read with Rufus, Simon and Gracie. In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime; first Thursday of the month is bilingual storytime.

May 17 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club, discussing “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hilary Clinton.

May 18 at 5:30 p.m.: Screening of “My Garden of 1000 Bees” at the Truckee WorkSpace in honor of World Bee Day, May 20.

May 20 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Origami-Style Geometric Bowls. All materials provided for this fun craft.

May 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Summer Pendant Craft. Make a casual pendant to kick-off the summer season! All supplies provided. Registration required at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup .

May 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. – Truckee Tahoe Suicide Prevention Coalition Book Club. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The Truckee Library and the Truckee Tahoe Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a book club discussing the book by Matt Haig, “Notes on Nervous Planet.” Light refreshments will be offered.