Library Loop: Explore book club opportunities at local libraries

Have you thought about joining a book club, but have never taken the plunge? As we’re coming out of our COVID isolation, now is a great time to explore the many in-person book club opportunities that our North Tahoe community offers.

One of the first questions to ask yourself if what do you want out of the book club? Are you interested in reading or are you more interested in socializing? What kind of books are you interested in discussing with others? When and where can you meet?

Each of the county library systems in our area, Nevada, Placer and Washoe, offer book club options. Additionally, there are many book clubs in local neighborhoods as well as through local independent bookstores such as Word After Word in Truckee.

On April 6 from 2-3 p.m., the Tahoe City and King’s Beach Libraries’ Novel Ideas book club will be discussing “Circe,” the New York Times bestseller by Madeline Miller. Both the Truckee and Incline Village Libraries will be offering book clubs on April 19. The Truckee Library’s Just Books book club will discuss “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson from 1-2 p.m. The Inclined to Read book club at the Incline Village Library will meet at 10:30 a.m. to discuss various pieces of poetry to celebrate National Poetry Month.

Another fantastic book club option is available in our community for adults and young adults with development disabilities. The Truckee Library offers the Next Chapter Book Club with the goal of providing an opportunity for individuals to participate in an inclusive and socially connected group that will promote life-long learning and self-advocacy. The library is pleased to work with two local programs who work with individuals with disabilities, Tahoe Ability Group and Elevation. The groups meet every other Tuesday and Thursday.

You have plenty of time to join the April book clubs, so please reach out to your local libraries for more information. Or, if you are a member of another local book club, feel free to reach out to us for recommendations and availability of future reads.

Truckee Library/Nevada County

10031 Levon Ave., Truckee. Call 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 11 a.m.: Coloring to Zen, an adult coloring program. All materials provided.

Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.: RUFF Reading Join us for fun with the therapy animals and crafts! Read with Rufus, Simon and Gracie. In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime; first Thursday of the month is bilingual storytime.

March 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Author Talk with New York Times Bestselling Author, Madeline Miller Madeline Miller’s “Circe” is the Nevada County Reads book of the year. Attend an in-person viewing party at the Truckee Library’s new WorkSpace at 10879 Donner Pass Rd. on the east side of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Light refreshments will be served at the in-person viewing party. The audience will participate in a live Q&A with the author!

April 1 – All Nevada County Libraries closed for a staff in-service day.

Kings Beach Library/Placer County

301 Secline Street, Kings Beach . Call 530-546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30-11:00 a.m.: Preschool Storytime. Stop by for fun with books and make some new friends!

Wednesday April 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. – Novel Ideas Book Group discussing “Circe” by Madeline Miller.

Check out our new local artist display by Lauren Chorey.

We offer scanning, faxing, copying, free Wifi, and computer use.

Tahoe City Library/Placer County

740 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City . Call 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11:00 a.m.: Preschool Storytime. Songs, rhymes, literacy tips, and more!

Wed. April 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. – Novel Ideas Book Group discussing “Circe” by Madeline Miller. Kings Beach Branch.

Thursday April 21 from 4 to 5 p.m. Tahoe City Friends of the Library present their new Tech Talks. 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month! First talk: “Cloud storage options. What is best for you?” Plumas Bank Conference Room.

Incline Village Library/Washoe County

845 Alder Ave., Incline Village. Call 775-832-4180

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Registration required.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years. Registration required. Special Toddler Time featuring Washoe County Manager, Eric Brown, Thursday, April 7, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Every Tuesday there is something fun and creative going on geared towards teens. Snacks always provided! March 22 Guided Painting – follow along and paint a mini canvas. April 5 Drawing Challenges – Get creative on paper and in virtual reality.

Tuesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. P.J. Story Time. Family Story Time with a bed-time theme … come in your pajamas and slippers.

Every Tuesday 2-7 p.m. & every Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more!

Wednesday, March 30, 4 p.m. – Nazanin Arastoo Puppet Theater – Lost in the Forest

Tuesday, April 5, 5-7 p.m. – Incline High School AP Art Reception. Come out to view art and hear these talented students talk about what inspired them to create. Refreshments provided.

Wednesday, April 6, 4 p.m. – Weird Science Wednesday. Come experiment with the weird wacky science of magnetic attraction!

Friday, April 8, 6 p.m. – Movie Night. Enjoy the family friendly movie, Encanto. Free popcorn!

Registration for all events: events.washoecountylibrary.us