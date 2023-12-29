Library Loop: Familiar faces at Prim Library

Meet the Prim Library Staff at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, Wanye L. Prim campus!

Rose Wehby

Rose Wehby. Provided

Rose is the Prim Library administrative assistant and circulation desk manager. She has been on the campus with Sierra Nevada University (SNU) for over 18 years and started at Prim Library in June. We are happy to welcome her and her knowledge to the team!

Rose has a bachelor’s degree in health and human services and social work from California State University in Sacramento and has higher education experience focused on student enrollment and registration, admissions, counseling, student outreach, and student events. Rose was attracted to the position in the library because prior to SNU closing, she worked as the Registrar and then spent the last year as a specialist for UNR assisting with the SNU close out. During this process, she realized how much she missed interacting with students, staff, faculty, and the community, and managing the front desk would give her those connections back.

Rose’s overall impression of the University Libraries and Prim Library been positive. Rose wrote, “My overall impression of the University Libraries and my department has exceeded my expectations. Everyone I have encountered has been very friendly and helpful. I am extremely excited to be a part of the Libraries team.” When asked what she hoped to achieve in her role and how she could have a positive impact, Rose replied, “I want to provide the best customer service to all our patrons and consistently produce innovative ways to serve their needs effectively. Being knowledgeable about the various programs and services the library offers is key to being successful. To positively impact teaching, research, and learning, I intend to keep up to date with the latest advances in information technologies. It is also important to listen to and accept feedback to identify areas where we can improve.”

If Rose is not overseeing the Prim Library, you will find her camping, skiing, waterskiing, hiking, and paddleboarding. Swing by the Prim Library if you are on or near campus and say hi!

Jacqueline Casey

Jacqueline Casey. Provided

Jacq is the Prim Library operation and outreach manager. She started at the library in September 2022, two months after the Sierra Nevada University transitioned into the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. Jacq has spent the last year updating the library’s processes and workflows in line with the University Libraries, has spent time creating connections with other Lake Tahoe libraries, and assisted with campus events.

Jacq has two master’s degrees – one in business administration and another in anthropology. She spent two years as active duty United States Air Force followed by another ten years working in academic libraries. Jacq has been with the University Libraries since 2016. She was attracted to the position because she had been wanting to break into library management after obtaining her MBA and saw the opportunity to set up a small library within a larger system as a great challenge. And working right off the shores of beautiful Lake Tahoe was a plus!

When asked what Jacq hoped to achieve in her role and how she planned to have a position impacts, she wrote, “I hope to align the Prim Library policies and practices with the rest of the University Libraries, establish a safe space for all students, staff, faculty, and community members where they feel comfortable to ask questions and use the space to complete their studies and research, and even relax. I also hope to create professional relationships with all campus staff and faculty members on campus, and within the community. This is everyone’s library, and we hope to see you soon!”

Lake Tahoe Library Events & Services

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. (Canceled Dec. 26 and 28; Jan. 2)

Every Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Book a Libarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.: IV Quad Makerspace – Join us in creating a personalized paper lantern using our Cricut Maker. If you can’t make Thursday, IV Quad Makerspace activity repeats on the following Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Reservations are required for both events. Register at events.washeocountylibrary.us

Monday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Write Your Life – a memoir writing group.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Dungeons & Dragons game play.

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline St. 530-546-2021

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10 p.m.-6 p.m. and Fri. Sat. 10 p.m.-5 p.m. We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch every day.

Tues. 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wed. 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. Jan. 3 Novel Ideas Book Club! Nature Noir: A Park Ranger’s Patrol in the Sierra by Jordan Fisher Smith 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Prim Library

999 Tahoe Blvd. Incline Village, NV 89451 – 775-682-8640

Public Hours:

Mondays-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Join us Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. for the current installment of Writers in the Woods Literary Speaker Series with Patrick Hicks and Matt Franks.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City, Ca. 530-583-3382

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fri. Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch every day!

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. -11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. Dec 20 Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell. Novel Ideas Book Club! 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at Tahoe City Library

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave., Truckee, CA 96161 530-582-7846

The Nevada County Library Winter Reading Challenge runs from Dec. 16-Jan. 27. Stop by the Truckee Library to pick up a bingo card. Kids receive a free book upon return of their card.

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Saturdays at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult wool felting program. Advance registration required.

Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group

Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline.

Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.: Poetry Happy Hour with Kirstin Casey

Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult wool felting program. Advance registration required.

Jan. 30 at 11 p.m.: 3D Printer Certification. Registration required.