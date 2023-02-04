Library loop: February is National Library Lover’s Month

February is Library Lovers' Month.

Provided photo

National Library Lover’s Month is a yearly celebration of libraries and the important role they play in communities. It is observed in February, a time when people can show their love and appreciation for libraries, librarians, and books. The month-long celebration is an opportunity to promote the significance of libraries and highlight their impact on individuals and communities.

Libraries have been around for thousands of years and have played a vital role in providing access to information, promoting literacy, and fostering lifelong learning. They are more than just repositories of books and other resources, they are community centers that bring people together and provide opportunities for education, personal growth, and entertainment.

One of the key benefits of libraries is access to information. Libraries provide access to a wealth of information in a variety of formats, including books, magazines, newspapers, journals, audio and visual materials, and online resources. Whether you need to research a topic for a school project, learn a new skill, or stay informed on current events, libraries offer an unparalleled range of resources.

Libraries also play a crucial role in promoting literacy and lifelong learning. Libraries offer programs and resources that support learning and personal development, including workshops, classes, and tutoring services. Many libraries have dedicated children’s sections, which provide a safe and welcoming environment for kids to explore their interests and develop a love of reading and learning. Libraries also host events that encourage interaction and community building, such as book clubs, author visits, and workshops.

Libraries also serve as a community center, providing a safe and welcoming space for people of all ages to gather and connect. Whether you are looking for a quiet place to study, a place to participate in community events, or a space to meet friends, libraries offer a variety of services and activities that bring people together.

National Library Lover’s Month is a great time to show your support for libraries and the important work they do. You can participate by visiting your local library, attending a library event, making a donation, or simply spreading the word about the importance of libraries. By promoting the significance of libraries and highlighting the impact they have on communities, we can help ensure that they continue to thrive for generations to come.

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Every Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – for children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family

Tuesday, Feb 7, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Valentines – Create a custom Valentine’s Day card with our Cricut cutter.

Tuesday, Feb 7, 6 p.m.: Bingo Night Join us for a family BINGO night every first Tuesday of the month! All ages are welcome to join. Have a chance to win a fun prize, and spend time together as a family at the library!

Thursday, Feb, 9, 4 p.m.: Paws 2 Read – Practice reading with friendly therapy dogs and receive a free book! All ages welcome

Tuesday, Feb 14, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Dungeons & Dragons – Create your tabletop RPG adventure.

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, (530) 546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Baby Lapsit Storytime. 2nd Friday of each month. 10:30-11a.m. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd., (530) 583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Wed. March 1 Book Club! 2:00-3:30 “Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row by Anthony Ray Hinton” Tahoe City Library.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave, (530) 582-7846

Tuesdays 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.: Cricut Crafts with Cardstock Paper

Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music Time with Justin Eubanks

Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. Valentine Gifts for Dogs & Cats. We’ll be making treats for dogs and cats. Registration required.

Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Kindred by Octavia Butler