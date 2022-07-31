Library Loop: Get outside this summer with your local library

Incline Village Library's Tahoe Collection, all items can be checked out with a library card.

Provided/Toree Warfield |

Library services and programs aren’t contained to a library building. Your local Tahoe libraries take advantage of the great outdoors through free storytimes, Storywalks, and other programs to unite, educate and entertain our communities.

Both the Truckee and Tahoe City libraries offer StoryWalks in their communities. The Truckee StoryWalk can be read on the Legacy Trail, which runs along the Truckee River. The Tahoe City StoryWalk starts by the Farmer’s Market at Commons Beach and continues along Lake Tahoe. Take the family on a walk and enjoy the book Senorita Mariposa in Truckee and And Here’s to You in Tahoe City.

A storytime occurs each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Truckee Regional Park next to the Farmer’s Market. Come hear stories, sing, dance, and blow bubbles. King’s Beach outdoor storytimes and other summer programming occur in the backyard of the King’s Beach Library. Storytimes start at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

On Friday, July 29, at 11 a.m., enjoy the “Powerful Pollinators” program in the backyard of the King’s Beach Library and build a mason jar bee house. Also, save the date for a free outdoor movie at Truckee Regional Market on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., featuring The Incredibles. The movie is a collaboration between the Truckee Library and the Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline St. Kings Beach – 530-546-2021

Wednesday, Aug. 3, Book Club from 2-3:30 p.m. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. Kings Beach Library

Tuesday 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Summer reading continues through July! Sign up, read, win prizes!

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City – 530-583-3382

Thursday, Aug. 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m. “iPhones Explained”. Bring your questions! Held at the Plumas Bank Conference Room – 215 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Thursday, Aug. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Androids Explained” Bring your questions. Held at the Plumas Bank Conference Room – 215 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Thursdays at the Farmer’s Mkt – Check out our Common’s Beach Storywalk and stay for Storytime at 10-10:15 a.m.

Summer reading continues through July. Sign up, read, win prizes! All ages.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave., Incline Village, NV – 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Tuesdays from 2-7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Book a Librarian program. Get 50 minutes of one on one help from a librarian. Typical requests are for computer/laptop help, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, filing for services, using the library catalog, trying a virtual reality headset, and submitting a 3D print request. Must register for an appointment at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. – Weird Science Wednesday. Learn all about the science of slime. You even get to take your slime experiment home.

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave., Truckee – 530-582-7846

Through Aug. 13: Participate in Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning Program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

Through Aug. 13: Storywalk on the Truckee Legacy Trail featuring the book, Senorita Mariposa.

Tuesdays at 11 a.m.: Coloring to Zen, an adult coloring program. All materials provided.

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool storytime at Truckee Regional Park next to the Farmer’s Market.

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.: Children’s Summer Craft Hour

Beginning Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.: Spanish Conversation Group, an adult program, to practice real world dialogue and learn new vocabulary in Spanish.

Fridays from 4-5 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club