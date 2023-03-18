Library Loop: History of snow science

Prim Library Community Events

Talks@Tahoe is the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe’s premier speaker series hosted in the Prim Library. If you missed our recent Talks@Tahoe, Preserving Data: The Legacy Mt. Rose Snow Science Research of James Church with Universities Libraries’ Tara Radniecki, Associate Professor, Head of DeLaMare Science and Engineering Library, you are in luck. Due to inclement weather, the event was postponed and will be rescheduled. Check out our Talks@Tahoe webpage or follow us on social media (Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter ) to learn when.

Can’t wait for the James Church and Snow Science talk? The University Libraries is proud is offer an online exhibit, Nature and Man: The Warm Philosophy of Dr. James Edward Church , available now. Those interested in learning more about the legacy of James E. Church are invited to visit the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center on the Reno main campus to view and experience the new exhibit on display outside of Special Collections and University Archives (third floor).

In addition to Talks@Tahoe, some upcoming public events include artist Katie Lewis’s gallery opening and reception, the summer arts workshops, Classical Tahoe, and the Writers in the Woods Literary Speakers Series. If you’d like to review these and other public events hosted by the University please visit our Community Arts and Events page.

In particular, Prim Library is hosting a Tahoe Poetry Night with the Incline Village Library in April; reserve a performer or audience member here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-poetry-night-tickets-551601634337 .

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave., Incline Village, NV 89451

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

– For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Tuesdays 2-7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more!

– 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more! Tuesday, March 21, 10:30 a.m.: Inclined to Read Book Group – Enjoy friendly discussion on the book The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

– Enjoy friendly discussion on the book The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Tuesday, March 21, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – 3D Printed Finger Skateboard – Design and create your finger skateboard for 3D printing.

– 3D Printed Finger Skateboard – Design and create your finger skateboard for 3D printing. Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 p.m.: Tahoe Treks : Circumnavigating Lake Tahoe with TERC.

: Circumnavigating Lake Tahoe with TERC. Monday, March 27, 2-4 p.m.: Write Your Life : A memoir writing workshop.

: A memoir writing workshop. Tuesday, March 28, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Teen Anime Club – Join us as we watch anime, talk about manga, or do other activities like games and art. In this Teen Tuesday we will learn about ramen and the impact it has on Japanese culture. We will explore how that has impacted anime by watching Naruto, a ramen enthusiast.

– Teen Anime Club – Join us as we watch anime, talk about manga, or do other activities like games and art. In this Teen Tuesday we will learn about ramen and the impact it has on Japanese culture. We will explore how that has impacted anime by watching Naruto, a ramen enthusiast. Tuesday, March 28, 6:30 p.m.: P.J. Story Time – Family Story Time with a bed-time theme … come in your pajamas and slippers.

Kings Beach Library, 301 Secline St, Kings Beach, CA 96143

Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree – Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

– Songs, rhymes, and silly fun! 2nd Friday of each month, 10:30-11 a.m.: Baby Lapsit Storytime – Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

– Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards. Wednesday, April 5: Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa See. Kings Beach Library (alternates locations).

2-3:30 p.m. Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa See. Kings Beach Library (alternates locations). Stop by and build a Snowman in our side yard. Best snowman wins much enthusiasm from staff!

in our side yard. Best snowman wins much enthusiasm from staff! Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every two weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every two weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors. We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi. Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library, 740 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew – Fun with songs, books, and rhymes!

with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi. We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue Truckee, CA 96161