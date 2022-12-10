Library Loop: Holiday activities

Snowshoes are available for rental at the Truckee Library.

Provided

Are you looking for some fun activities for the kiddos after school or playing in the snow? Your local libraries have a bunch of activities in December as we’re ramping up for the holidays.

In addition to regularly scheduled storytimes and programs at all our area libraries, check out Youth Holiday Activities at the Truckee Library at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13,-15 where kids are invited to make fluffy slime, arctic fox crafts, and participate in cookie decorating.

The Incline Village Library will be hosting a Holiday Party with Santa at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and will feature a hot cocoa bar, crafts, and a Santa letter-writing station. At 4 p.m. Dec. 21, they will also host a make and take project where patrons get to design and create their own gingerbread house.

The Kings Beach and Tahoe City Libraries will offer a take home craft option for children this month. All supplies are included in the kit except for glue and scissors.

If getting outside is more your style, other great options for the family include checking out California State Parks passes from the Truckee, Kings Beach, and Tahoe City libraries. The Truckee Library is now offering the checkout of snowshoes. A variety of sizes are available including for kids up to age 8, up to 140 pounds, up to 200 pounds, and up to 250 pounds.

Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

Dec. 13-15 at 4 p.m.: Youth Holiday Activities. Join us for Fluffy Slime (Dec. 13); Make an Arctic Fox (Dec. 14); and Cookie Decorating (Dec. 15).

Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music Time with Justin Eubanks.

Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.: Glass Ornament Decorating for Adults. Call the library to register.

Kings Beach Library, 301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tues. 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Beginning Dec. 9, second Friday of each month. 10:00-11:00. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, Book Club. 2-3:30 p.m. “Mountains beyond Mountains by Tracy Kidder. Tahoe City Library. Alternates between Tahoe City and Kings Beach.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Did you know you can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library, 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, Book Club 2-3:30 p.m., “Mountains beyond Mountains by Tracy Kidder. Tahoe City Library

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Did you know you can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Every Tuesday and Thursday (cancelled Dec. 20 and 22), 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – for children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family

Wednesday, Dece. 14, 4 p.m.: Holiday Party w/Santa – Catch Santa before he heads off to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas morning deliveries. While waiting for Santa enjoy a hot cocoa bar, crafts, and letter writing to Santa station.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Create with Duct Tape.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m.: Make and Take: Design and create a gingerbread house.