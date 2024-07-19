Library loop – Impact of summer crowds on libraries: A haven for learning and community engagement 

Summer is a time of relaxation and recreation for many, but for libraries, it marks a period of bustling activity and vibrant community engagement. With schools out of session and families seeking enriching activities, libraries become essential hubs of learning and connection.

Increased Foot Traffic and Programming:

Summer sees a significant uptick in library visitors, ranging from children through seniors, visitors from far off places, and our summer snow-birds. This diverse influx is driven by various summer programs tailored to different age groups and interests. For children and teens, libraries often host summer reading programs, which are designed to keep young minds engaged and prevent the so-called “summer slide” in academic skills. These programs often include reading challenges, programming, and educational workshops. For adults, libraries offer a range of activities from book clubs and author talks to crafting workshops and technology classes. These programs not only provide intellectual stimulation but also foster a sense of community and shared learning experiences.

The Role of Technology:

The integration of technology in library services has been a game-changer, particularly during the busy summer months. Self-checkout stations, digital catalogs, and mobile apps enhance the efficiency of library operations and improve the user experience. Visitors love the free Wi-Fi access and the use of computers, printers, copiers, and faxing service.

Libraries are dynamic community hubs that thrive amidst summer crowds. Stop by one of our local libraries in Kings Beach, Incline Village Tahoe City, or Truckee.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Avenue

775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Book a Libarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Tuesday, July 23, 5:30 p.m. – Young Shakespeare performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream: join the cast for a free interactive, hour-long adaptation f the classic comedy – perfect for all ages!

Wednesday, July 31, 3 p.m. – Pokémon End of Summer Reading Party – celebrate all the reading you’ve done during the summer with a Pokémon themed party. There will be cards, games, crafts, and more!

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline St.

530-546-2021

Summer@Your Library! “Choose Your Own Adventure” June 4- July 27. Sign up at placer.beanstack.org or drop by to begin accumulating reading minutes to earn cool badges and prizes. Fun programs throughout the summer:

July 27 DIY Catapults 2:00 Build a catapult and test your results! All supplies provided.

August 10 Summer Reading After Party (Invitation sent to readers who complete the Summer Reading Challenge)

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Book Club Wed. August 7 2-3:30 p.m. Book Club: Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd.

530-583-3382

Summer@Your Library! “Choose Your Own Adventure” June 4- July 27. Sign up at placer.beanstack.org or drop by to begin accumulating reading minutes to earn cool badges and prizes. We will host multiple fun programs throughout the summer:

July 20 at 2:30 p.m. Bubble Magic. Create magnificent bubbles!

July 26 at 2:30 p.m. Magic Show by Professional Magician Brian Scott!

July 27 Figurine Painting and Dice Bag Creation-Teen Program

August 3 Summer Reading After Party by invitation (for readers who complete the Summer Reading Challenge).

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave

530-582-7846

The Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning Program runs from June 15th to August 10th with the theme “READ, RENEW, REPEAT,” emphasizing conversation and environmental care. Youth ages 0-18 who sign up will receive a free book and seed paper bookmark. Completed reading logs submitted by August 16th enter participants into a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card. Check our online calendar for a schedule of special events. https://nevadacounty.evanced.info/signup.

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime or Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks. Beginning July 9th, our summer storytime will move to Tuesdays at Chief Truckee Lawn next to the Truckee Regional Farmer’s Market at 10:30 a.m.. Stay tuned for more details.

Wed. July 24 at 1-3 p.m. Wild About Wool

Wed. July 24 at 4-5 p.m. Young Shakespeare Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream