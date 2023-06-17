Library Loop: Kicking off summer programs

Summer learning programs at Tahoe libraries have officially kicked off. The programs encourage children, teens, and adults to read, learn, and participate in arts and cultural activities.

Both the Nevada and Placer county library systems are using the theme “Find Your Voice,” which celebrates art, music and self-expression. The Truckee Library will kick off its summer programs on June 29 with a Garden Party and a Poetry and Popsicles program. The Kings Beach Library will offer a Build a Band program on June 30 and the Tahoe City Library will offer an Aesop’s Fables Mask-Making and Storytelling program on July 7.

Meanwhile the Incline Village library will feature a variety of camps under the “All Together Now” theme, including a 3-day cooking camp kicking off on June 20 and a Camp Steam program being offered the week of July 10. Registration is required.

All programs offer a variety of ways to participate, including online via the Beanstack app, and via paper forms. Giveaways and prizes vary per library system. A full list of events at each library can be found on each library system’s web site.

Additionally, state park passes are available for checkout at each local library. California state park passes are available at the Truckee, King’s Beach and Tahoe City libraries. Nevada state park passes are available at the Incline Village branch.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays 2–7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17: Anime Matinee – Pokémon Heroes. Free popcorn served.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd. , 530-583-3382

6/14/23 Tahoe City – 1-3 p.m. We are hosting an Adult Art program called Perspective of Placer. We will supply all the materials to inspire you to create a unique piece of art that reflects your perspective of our diverse and unique County.

6/30/23 Kings Beach -Build a Band event for kids. Make a kazoo, tambourine, shaker, and microphone and make some joyful noise.

7/7/23 Tahoe City- Aesop’s Fables. Kids will make masks and create their own fable.

7/12/23 Kings Beach – Tie-Dye tote bags for Teens. Bring an old tee shirt, cut it to make a cool bag, and tie-dye it to make a one-of a- kind tote bag. 1-3 p.m.

7/14/23 Kings Beach – Slime Time for kids. Make your very own batch of slime. 1-3 p.m.

7/22/23 Kings Beach -Wild Things. 11 a.m.

7/28/23 Tahoe City – Build a Band. Tahoe City Library. 1-3 p.m. Make five instruments and some fun music.

We have children, teen, and adult gift baskets and other incentives for readers during our Summer Reading Program June 6-July 28.

Sign up at placer.beanstack.org

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

NEW! Outdoor Preschool Storytime at Truckee Regional Park begins June 20 and runs through Aug. 8. Join us at 10:30 a.m. on the Chief Truckee Lawn next to the Farmer’s Market for music, books, bubbles and more!

NEW! Indoor Preschool Bilingual Storytime will begin on June 20 at the Truckee Library at 4:30 p.m.

RUFF Reading will go on a summer hiatus beginning June 21.

June 17 at 11 a.m.: Draw with the Procreate App

June 20 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing The Librarian of Burned Books by Brianna Labuskes

June 21 at 5 p.m.: 3D Printer Certification Class – Registration is required.

June 28 at 3:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Call the library to register.

June 28 at 5:30 p.m.: Artist Talk with Todd Gilens

June 29 at 1 p.m.: Garden Party and Poetry & Popsicles (Ages 8-12)

June 29 at 1 p.m.: Poetry Workshop for Teens & Adults with Nevada County Poet Lauerate, Kirsten Casey

June 29 at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace