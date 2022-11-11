Library Loop: Libraries celebrate veterans

Kings Beach Library.

Libraries are embodiments of the 1st Amendment. They are places that people can gather to share ideas, express beliefs, and gather knowledge. They offer unfettered access to information and access to materials without barrier. On Veterans Day and every day, libraries offer deep gratitude to all service members who have taken vows to support our American rights and freedoms. We are eternally grateful to them for their sacrifices in support of our constitution.

Did you know that libraries have a Bill of Rights?

Library Bill of Rights

The American Library Association affirms that all libraries are forums for information and ideas, and that the following basic policies should guide their services.

I. Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.

II. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.

III. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.

IV. Libraries should cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.

V. A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views.

VI. Libraries which make exhibit spaces and meeting rooms available to the public they serve should make such facilities available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.

VII. All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use. Libraries should advocate for, educate about, and protect people’s privacy, safeguarding all library use data, including personally identifiable information.

Adopted June 19, 1939 by the American Library Association Council

Upcoming Events:

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time for children of all ages. Enjoy literacy and language as a family.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday’s Manga Club. Join fellow Manga and Anime enthusiasts as we discuss our favorite Manga and watch Anime. Snacks from Japan served.

Tuesday, Nov., 29, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Nintendo Switch Smash Bros. Competition

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m.: P.J. Story Time – Family Story Time with a bedtime theme…come in your pajamas and slippers and bring your stuffy along.

Thursday, Dec. 1. 3:05 p.m.: IV Quad Makerspace – Create your very own 3D printed holiday ornament. Registration required at washoecountylibrary.us/events

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tues. 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Beginning Dec. 9, second Friday of each month. 10-11 a.m.. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 Book Club, 2-3:30 p.m. “The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett” Kings Beach Library.

Saturday, Dec. 10 1-2:30 p.m. Ages 3-plus

Gingerbread Engineering! Build a house out of Gingerbread. All supplies provided.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Saturday Dec. 17 1-2:30 p.m. Ages 3-plus

Gingerbread Engineering! Build a house out of Gingerbread. All supplies provided.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker by Jennifer Chiaverini.

Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.: Make a Leaf Wreath children’s activity.

Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m.: Mason Jar Paperwhites. Create a fragrant craft for your home or for a friend. No registration required- While supplies last!

Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.: Tween/Teen Digital Craft Hour. Hang out with us. Craft, doodle, and more using tech at the Truckee Library.

Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult