Library loop: Library card holders get access to state parks

Snowshoes are available for rental at the Truckee Library.

Maybe you have heard the news, and maybe you haven’t yet. Incline Village Library (all Nevada libraries actually) is joining our California library neighbors in offering state park passes.

Those of you that have library cards to Nevada and California libraries have greater access to nearby State Parks. Please check with your local library for specific lending rules, but over here in Nevada, residents can check out a park pass for up to one week which will grant you access to all Nevada State Parks. Passes checked out from the Incline Village Library must be brought back to a Washoe County Library.

Get out, have fun, and explore.

Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays 2–7 pm and Fridays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more!

Tuesday, March 7, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Button Up – design and create your own button or magnet

Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m.: Bingo Night – enjoy family friendly Bingo and win cool prizes!

Thursday, March 9, 4 p.m.: Paws 2 Read – Come read to a friendly dog and get a free book for your home library.

Monday, March 13, 2-4 p.m.: Write Your Life a memoir writing workshop.

Tuesday, March 14, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Dungeons and Dragons

Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 p.m.: Tahoe Talks – Understanding Systemic Racism and White Supremacy in the United States. Guest experts, UNR Professor Greta de Jong, and UNR Assistant Professor Callum Ingram.

Kings Beach Library, 301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!



Second Friday of each month. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Tahoe City Library, 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382



Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.



Wednesday, March 1, Book Club from 2-3:30 p.m. “Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row by Anthony Ray Hinton” Tahoe City Library.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!



Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

March 11 at 11 a.m.: Family Activity: Cricut Crafts – Vinyl Stickers.

March 14 at 4 p.m.: Youth Activity: Stick Puppets

March 16 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music Time with Justin Eubanks

March 16 at 4 p.m.: Youth Activity: Mosaic Paper Shamrocks

March 21 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu.

Prim Library

Talks@Tahoe presents Preserving Data: “The legacy Mt. Rose snow science research of James Church” with Tara Radniecki, Associate Professor, Head of DeLaMare Science and Engineering Library, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe’s Prim Library.

RSVP to this free event at click here. Those interested in learning more about the legacy of James E. Church in advance of the March 8 event are invited to visit the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center on UNR’s main campus to view and experience the new exhibit on display outside of Special Collections and University Archives (3rd floor). Those who can’t make it to the Knowledge Center, but want to learn more can visit the online exhibit available now at “Nature and Man: The warm philosophy of Dr. James Edward Church.”