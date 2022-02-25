Library Loop: ‘Maus’ brings down the house

Why is a book that was published in 1991 creating such a stir? “Maus: A Survivors Tale” is topping bestsellers lists across the country, as readers everywhere clamor to see what the fuss is about.

Art Spiegelman’s non-fiction graphic novel (written in the style of a comic book) blends art, autobiography and history to relate the WWII experiences of his Polish Jewish parents, who survived imprisonment in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. It won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992.

Graphic novels provide a unique platform to tell a story. The imagery expands the story, allowing the reader to better visualize what the author is describing. “Maus” takes it a step further, giving the reader a safe way to examine what happened to better understand how it happened in hopes of it never happening again. It’s a dark book, about multiple dark subjects.

The reignition of interest in the book stems from a vote on Jan. 10 by Tennessee’s McMinn County Board of Education who voted unanimously to ban the graphic novel from its eighth-grade classrooms on the grounds that it promoted the use of obscene language and included scenes of nudity.

The controversy surrounding this action is that a small group of people are making a choice regarding what a larger group of individuals can read. Banning a book is not just a matter of expressing a viewpoint, but rather attempting to control what others can access.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave. Call 775-832-4130. Register for all events at: events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Registration required.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years. Registration required.

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Every Tuesday there is something fun and creative going on geared towards teens. Snacks always provided! March 1 is our kick-off party with pizza, Games, 3D Printer, VR & More! March 8 Dungeons & Dragons – Create your tabletop RPG adventure.

Every Tuesday 2-7 p.m. & every Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more!

Tuesday, March 1, 6 p.m. – Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents 2022 Tahoe Wildflower Big Year! Sarah Hockensmith returns to introduce us to the diverse wildflowers of the Tahoe region. She will cover the basic structures of flowers, some of the best locations to find wildflowers at Lake Tahoe.

Wednesday, March 2, 4 p.m. – Weird Science Wednesday. Come experiment with weird wacky science and see if you can harness the power of air!

Thursday, March 10, 4 p.m. – Paws 2 Read. Practice your reading skills by reading to a friendly dog.

Friday, March 11, 6 p.m. – Movie Night. Gather at the library to watch the hit movie Soul and enjoy free popcorn!

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street. Call 530-546-2021

March 2 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Book Group discussing “The Feather Thief: The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century” by Kirk Wallace Johnson. This month’s meeting held in person at the Tahoe City Library.

Check out our beautiful art on loan, watercolors by local artist Jenny Antonucci.

Stop by for a children’s Craft-to-go! We have a new one each week.

Stay tuned for preschool story time.

We offer free computer use, WiFi, scanning and faxing. Printing and copying $.15 per page.

North Tahoe Middle School

2945 Polaris Rd. Tahoe City . Call 530-581-7050

We will be holding our annual Scholastic Book Fair. The week of March 7-11

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd. Call 530-583-3382

Support local artists! Stop by to view our rotating art displays by Nicole Stirling and Logan Greenwood.

We have a new children’s Craft-to-go each week! Stop by and grab one.

We offer free computer use, WiFi, scanning and faxing. Printing and copying $.15 per page.

Stay tuned for preschool story time.

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave. Call 530-582-7846

Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon: “Coloring to Zen” adult coloring program.

Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. RUFF Reading: Join us for fun with the therapy animals and crafts! Read with Rufus, Simon and Gracie. In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Available daily in the children’s room are scavenger hunts and “Help us Finish a Puzzle.”

March 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams.

March 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Jibboom! Jibboom! Red Light Ladies of Truckee” with Chaun Mortier of the Truckee-Donner Historical Society.

March 16 from 3 to 5 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Button Making – create your design to make a fun pin-on button.