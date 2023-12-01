Library loop: More than books! – Programs, initiatives and more by local libraries

Libraries go beyond being repositories of books; they actively contribute to the social fabric of their communities through a variety of outreach, educational, and cultural initiatives.

Outreach Programs:

Libraries often engage in outreach programs to connect with members of the community who may face barriers to accessing library services. This can include activities like mobile libraries that visit neighborhoods, partnerships with community organizations, and initiatives to reach populations such as seniors, immigrants, or low-income families.

Literacy Initiatives:

Libraries play a pivotal role in promoting literacy within their communities. This involves not only lending books but also offering literacy programs for people of all ages. For example, libraries may host reading programs for children, literacy workshops for adults, and support for English language learners. These initiatives contribute to educational empowerment and lifelong learning.

Events That Bring People Together:

Libraries organize a wide range of events that foster a sense of community and bring people together. This can include author talks, book clubs, storytelling sessions for children, cultural events, and workshops on various topics. By providing a space for these activities, libraries become hubs for social interaction and cultural enrichment.

Community Workshops and Skill-Building Programs:

Libraries frequently host workshops and skill-building programs to empower individuals with practical knowledge. This can include computer literacy classes, resume-building workshops, financial literacy programs, and other initiatives aimed at enhancing the skills and employability of community members.

Civic Engagement Initiatives:

Libraries often serve as platforms for civic engagement. They may host town hall meetings, voter registration drives, and discussions on local issues. By providing a neutral and accessible space, libraries encourage community members to actively participate in civic life.

Health and Wellness Programs:

Many libraries recognize the importance of promoting health and wellness within their communities. This can involve fitness classes, mental health workshops, and initiatives that provide information on healthy living. Libraries contribute to the overall well-being of their patrons by addressing both physical and mental health needs.

Cultural Celebrations and Diversity Programs:

Libraries celebrate cultural diversity by organizing events that highlight various traditions, languages, and customs within the community. This not only fosters a sense of inclusivity but also educates patrons about different cultures, promoting understanding and appreciation.

Partnerships with Local Businesses and Organizations:

Libraries often form partnerships with local businesses, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations. These collaborations can lead to joint initiatives, such as job fairs, educational programs, and community development projects that benefit the entire community.

Upcoming Events:

Incline Village Library 845 Alder Ave. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Book a Librarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Friday, Dec. 23 Come help decorate the library’s Giving Tree. Bring in a new scarf, gloves, beanies, can of soup, or a gift card to place on the tree. All donated items will be distributed to folks in need by Sierra Community House.

Monday, Dec. 4 – Friday, Dec. 23 during library open hours take advantage of our Wrap Station! The library will have a set up with wrapping paper, ribbon and bows, scissors and tape, cards and gift tags, for you to wrap your gifts. If you’re looking for a quiet place away from the family where your scissors wont get lost and tape is always at hand the library is your spot! Just bring your unwrapped gifts, we’ll supply the rest.

Tuesday, December 5, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday. Movie and Trivia – come watch Dungeons and Dragons, enjoy popcorn, win trivia for a prize.

Wednesday, December 6, 4 p.m. – Holiday party with Santa! Come enjoy this fun filled annual event! There will be crafts, and a hot cocoa bar, and a photo op with Santa!

Thursday, December 7, 3-5 p.m. – IV Quad Makerspace – Sublimation print on a gift tag or ornament. Can’t make it on Thursday? Stop by on Saturday, December 9 from 10:30-noon for a repeat of the same maker activity. Registration is required to save your spot. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events

Thursday, December 14, 4 p.m. – Paws 2 Read – Come read to a friendly dog and get a free book!

Saturday, December 16, 1 p.m. – SaturYay! – Come make an upcycled book Christmas tree ornament.

Kings Beach Library 301 Secline St. 530-546-2021

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10-6 and Fri. Sat. 10-5 We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch everyday!

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. Dec. 6 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmin. Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. Kings Beach Library

Sat. Dec. 16 Join us for a family-friendly engineering program! Make gingerbread houses or other structures using graham crackers and decorative materials. 2 sessions: Morning Session at 10 a.m. | Afternoon Session at 2 p.m. Limited to 12 participants per session because supplies and space are limited. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: PLACERCOUNTYLIBRARY.EVENTBRITE.COM

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library 740 North Lake Blvd. 530-583-3382

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10-6 and Fri. Sat. 10-5 We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch everyday!

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Sat. Dec. 2 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pinecone Page Folding craft for Teens and Adults! Turn a recycled book into an art piece. First come first served basis. 15 seats. Sign up at library.

Sat. Dec. 9 Join us for a family-friendly engineering program! Make gingerbread houses or other structures using graham crackers and decorative materials. 2 sessions: Morning Session at 10 a.m. | Afternoon Session at 2 p.m. Limited to 5 participants per session because supplies are limited. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: PLACERCOUNTYLIBRARY.EVENTBRITE.COM

Wed. Dec 20 Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell. Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. Tahoe City Library

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library 10031 Levon Ave., Truckee (530) 582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Saturdays at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Dec. 6 at Noon: Healthy Holiday Habits: Strategies for a Healthy Mind, Body & Relationships

Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group

Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Skipping Christmas by John Grisham

Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m.: Holiday Cookie Decorating Hosted by the Teen Advisory Group

Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.: Wild About Wool program for adults. Registration required.

Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.: Latino Cookbook Publication & Posadas

Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music Time with Justin Eubanks

Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.: Poetry Happy Hour with Kristin Casey