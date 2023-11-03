Library loop: New exhibit at the Prim Library

The Incredible Dr. Church: From Classics Professor to the Father of Snow Surveying is the latest exhibit at Prim Library.

Provided

Prim Library – 999 Tahoe Blvd. – 775-682-8640

There is a new exhibit at the Prim Library, The Incredible Dr. Church: From Classics Professor to the Father of Snow Surveying

The exhibit first debuted at the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center on the University of Nevada, Reno main campus, and is now on display at the Prim Library at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. Visit the Prim Library’s third floor to experience Dr. James remarkable expeditions. Stop by the first floor’s circulation desk to browse reading materials related to Dr. Church and his research. You may even visit the Prim Library website to find the physical exhibit’s accompanying digital component.

Some sneak peaks inside the exhibit include:

Snow Surveying’s Father

Dr. James Edward Church, Classics professor at the University of Nevada from 1892 to 1939, seemed an unlikely candidate to become the father of snow surveying. His love of nature and adventure, along with seeing a need for forecasting streamflow, led to his development of the snow survey. His classical training and outlook inevitably informed his approach to snow science, adding beauty and humanity to a subject cold and remote.

Dr. Church’s Mission and Vision

The phrase “nature and man” encapsulates Dr. Church’s mission and vision. In his Greenland expedition diaries describing his second expedition to Greenland in 1927-1928, Dr. Church wrote of his colleague Helge Bangsted, “We have much in common and seek similar ends. ‘Poems and love stories’ are his. Nature and man are mine” (vol. 3, p. 22-23). On another occasion, he and expedition director Dr. William Herbert Hobbs speak of their shared love of Greenland and its people. Dr. Church writes, “With the [Inuit], he [Hobbs] feels that ‘Nature is great, but man is greater.’ But to me ‘Man is great and Nature infinite'” (vol. 1, p. 32). He did not value one above the other but sought to benefit both.

Attendees can do self-guided tour Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stay turned for future events, especially The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe popular Talks @ Tahoe speaker series at https://www.unr.edu/lake-tahoe/events-and-conferences/talks , and other community events such as Classical Tahoe at https://www.unr.edu/lake-tahoe/events-and-conferences .

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Book a Libarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. – Encore IV Quad Makerspace: Couldn’t make it to Thursday’s Quad event? No, problem. We’ll be doing the same project on Saturday. Registration is required: washoecountylibrary.us/events

Saturday, Nov. 4, noon – Scot Marshall & In-Tune Tales Holiday Concert Featuring “The Grinch” – Get in the holiday spirit by kicking of the holiday season with this event! Starring longtime favorite local musician, storyteller, and radio talent Scot Marshall, the centerpiece of this holiday program is the beloved Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” told in its entirety through spoken word, song, and musical sound effects. The program will also feature jazz, pop, and bluegrass arrangements of several classic holiday songs performed by Marshall and other live acoustic musicians.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday – Join fellow teens to hang out in The Lounge! There will always be a fun activity and snacks! Games – 3D Pictionary and Forehead Guessing Game

Wednesday, Nov. 8 & Thursday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m. – Stitch a Face: Learn how to cross stitch with a selection of fun emojis. An easy and creative way to incorporate sewing skills. This is a two-day camp best for ages 10 and up. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at: events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/10927675

Thursday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m. – Paws 2 Read – Practice your reading skills by reading to a friendly dog and get a free book to take home.

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline St. – 530-546-2021

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Fri. Sat. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch everyday!

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd. – 530-583-3382

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fri. Sat. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. We are closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for lunch everyday!

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Sat. Dec. 2 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pinecone Page Folding craft for Teens and Adults! Turn a recycled book into an art piece. First come first served basis. 15 seats.

Wed. Nov. 15 “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid. Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn. Tahoe City Library

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave. – 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Saturdays at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.: Ribbon Cutting and Grand Re-Opening of the Truckee Library

Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.: Local Authors Megan Jost and Megan Butcher will read from their book, Ski Patrol Pups

Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.: Puppet Show by Puppet Art Sacramento

Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.: RUFF Reading and crafts

Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music Time with Justin Eubanks

Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.: Face painting and crafts

Nov. 10: Closed for Veteran’s Day

Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.: Sourdough Fieldtrip with Tom Moore of Sourdough with Altitude. Registration required.