Library Loop: New resources for students 

Truckee Tahoe Unified School District students now have access to free online tutoring. Through HelpNow , live real-time homework assistance is available 24 hours a day by laptop, tablet, or phone from qualified tutors familiar with state standards.

Students can get immediate access without logging in. However, students can login using their public library card to continue working with their preferred tutors or access a “writing lab” to drop off written work and receive feedback. All TTUSD students have a Nevada County Library card. Their username is TTUSD plus their six digit student ID number. Their password is the last four digits of their ID number. For more information or to get help getting started, reach out to your student’s school librarian.

In addition to all TTUSD students having a Nevada County Library Card, Placer County recently announced that they will start offering library cards for all Tahoe Truckee students as well.

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.: Community Latino Recipe Book: Bring your family recipes to share in a community cookbook. We’ll celebrate with Conchas & Champurrado!

Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.: Decorative Birdhouses. Assemble and decorate a small, wooden birdhouse to brighten your autumn outdoor space. Registration Required.

Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.: Ultimate Space Telescope documentary screening with Tony Berendsen of Tahoe Star Tours. Film screening followed by telescope viewing of Jupiter and Saturn. Program will be held at the Community Rec Center, 10981 Truckee Way. Registration Required.

Oct. 25-28 at 4 p.m.: Halloween Week STEAM Activities for Kids

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tuesdays 10-10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Second Friday of the month. 10-11 a.m.: Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards. North Tahoe Event Center

The Book Nook is open when the library is open. Great books for sale at great prices!

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Did you know you can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for one week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave., Incline Village, NV. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday! Frankentoys – Make a monster by combining parts of other dismembered toys.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. – Tahoe Talks Tech: Web 3.0 – Join guest experts and learn all about Web 3.0.

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. – Make & Take – Create with Perler beads

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday! Manga Club – Read and talk about your favorite Manga

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. – P.J. Story time – come in your pajamas and listen to bedtime stories.