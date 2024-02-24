Library loop: Programs for adults, Spanish speakers

The Truckee Library offers a variety of programming for our Spanish-speaking community. Programming includes Spanish-language introduction to computer classes, a book club, adulty literacy tutors, and English conversation groups.

For Spanish speakers seeking to improve their computer skills, the library offers classes taught in Spanish for patrons to get comfortable using tools such as Google and Microsoft platforms. Advance registration is required.

Additionally, a monthly Spanish-language book club is offered, and a new book will be discussed each month. February’s title is Las Madres by Esmerelda Santiago. Contact the Truckee Library to obtain a copy.

Lastly, the library continues to operate a long-standing Adult Literacy Program where any adult needing assistance with improving their English language reading or writing skills may seek a tutor. The program pairs learners with tutors free of charge. Additionally, English Conversation Groups are held twice per week on a drop-in basis for any adult seeking to practice their English language skills.

For more information about these services, contact the Truckee Library at (530) 582-7846. Xenia Dieter is the contact for computer classes and the book club while Laurel Raymore is the contact for adult literacy programs.

Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Ave. 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime or Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.: Club de Lectura (Spanish Book Club) discussing Las Madres (Spanish edition) by Esmeralda Santiago

Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group

Feb. 29 at 10:30 a.m.: Music for Preschoolers with Justin Eubanks

Feb. 29 at 11 a.m.: Conceptos Básicos de la Computadora – Spanish Digital Literacy. Registration required.

Mar. 1 at 2 p.m.: Conceptos Básicos de la Computadora – Spanish Digital Literacy. Registration required.

Mar. 6 at 12:30 p.m.: 3D Printer Certification. Registration required.

Mar. 6 at 1:30 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult crafting program. Registration required.

Mar. 9 at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Kings Beach Library, 301 Secline St. 530-546-2021

Book Bingo! Read to win excellent socks and the chance to win a Nespresso machine. Sign up online placer.beanstack.org or stop by for a physical Bingo Card!

Peeps on Parade returns! 3 weeks – March 10- March 31. Make a diorama depicting a book using Peeps. Display at Library. Think Harry Peeper or Mary Peepins…

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. March 6 Novel Ideas Book Club! D-day Girls: The Spies who Armed the Resistance, sabotaged the Nazis, and helped win World War II by Sarah Rose 2-3:30 p.m. Kings Beach Library

Tahoe City Library, 740 North Lake Blvd. 530-583-3382

Play Book Bingo! Read to win excellent socks and the chance to win a Nespresso machine. Sign up online placer.beanstack.org or stop by for a physical Bingo Card!

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. March 20 Novel Ideas Book Club! Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. 2-3:30 p.m. Tahoe City Library

Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave. (775) 832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays 2–7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more!

Monday, Feb 26, 2 p.m.: Write Your Life – a memoir writing group

Tuesday, Feb 27, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Dungeons & Dragons

Tuesday, Feb 27, 6:30 p.m.: P.J. Story Time – come dressed in your pajamas! This special story time has a bedtime theme.

Tuesday, Feb 6, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Enjoy watching the movie Super Mario Bros. Free popcorn served!

Tuesday, Mar 5, 4 p.m.: Tween Tuesday – Forensic Science, learn about the science behind forensics and even dust for prints! Suitable for tween aged kids.

Thursday, Mar 7, 3-5 p.m.: IV Quad Makerspace – create a unique design using Perler beads.