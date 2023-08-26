Library loop: Schools back

As the school bells ring and students prepare to embark on a new academic journey, one invaluable resource stands ready to propel their success: the library. Beyond its shelves lined with books, the library has transformed into a dynamic hub offering an array of benefits for students returning to school.

Libraries have embraced technology, becoming virtual treasure troves of information accessible from anywhere. Students can access e-books, scholarly articles, and online resources, aiding them in research projects and even virtual tutors to help with homework. Moreover, librarians, the unsung heroes of these havens of learning, are skilled navigators in the sea of information, offering guidance on how to find, evaluate, and use sources effectively.

The library isn’t just about academics; it’s a place for personal growth and exploration. Quiet corners provide solace for intense study sessions, while collaborative spaces foster group projects and discussions. So, stop by your local library to get more information on all these resources!

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Monday, Aug 28, 2 p.m/ – Write Your Life a memoir writing workshop.

Thursday, Sept 7, 3-5 p.m. – IV Quad Makerspace. Create a puzzle with sublimation printing.

Truckee Library – Temporarily located at 10879 Donner Pass Rd., 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Saturdays at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline St., 530-546-2021

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

2nd Friday of each month. Baby Lapsit Storytime. 10:30-11 a.m. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. Sept. 6 Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice by Bill Browder.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Wed. Sept. 20 Novel Ideas Book Club! 2:00-3:30 The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Prim Library – 999 Tahoe Boulevard.

Prim Library, Wednesday, September 6, 6 p.m.

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer writes a poem every single day guided by the question “What is the truest thing I can say right now?” This simple daily practice of honest presence has sustained her through the most devastating tragedy a parent can know—the death of a beloved child—and enabled her to grow to become a beacon of hope, compassion and resilience for thousands of readers.

In this program, Rosemerry will read selections from her new book and join the audience in a conversation about how to meet life in all of its paradoxical facets, exploring how creativity can alchemically transform the pain of profound loss into a source of brave beauty that calls us into deeper relationship with all that is.

“The title of the book is a nod to how all the honey in the world comes from two opposites—the sweetness of nectar and the bitterness of the pollen that feeds the bees,” Rosemerry says. “Those extremes are both found in this book—poems that explore extreme grief and astonishing beauty.”

On that note, the book contains both very playful poems (like Mr. Clean coming to seduce women in their kitchens) and also poems that explore the first raw and fragile days after the suicide of Trommer’s teenage son, Finn.

“At first I didn’t think both kinds of poems could inhabit the same pages,” Trommer says, “and then I realized, ‘Of course, they can. Because that is what we as humans are asked to do—to inhabit worlds of great joy and great despair at the same time.'”