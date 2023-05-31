Library loop: Summer at your libraries

Signing up for a summer reading challenge at your local library can offer numerous benefits. It not only helps children and teens maintain their reading skills during the summer break but also encourages exploration, imagination, and a love for books. Additionally, participating in such challenges often leads to a sense of accomplishment and the opportunity to earn rewards.

Placer, Nevada, and Washoe County public libraries all host robust Summer Reading Programs. You can learn about all the fun activities at their respective websites.

Placer County Library’s Summer Program kicks off on June 6th and runs to July 29th! This year’s theme is Find Your Voice, celebrating art, music, and self-expression. The Summer Fest at Your Library program is designed to engage all groups in exploring new ideas, books, and activities! It is free family fun to keep you reading all summer long! We have an exciting lineup of special programs and performances featuring music, science, art, and of course, animals!

Remember, reading challenges are not limited to children. We provide programs for teens and adults too, so everyone can participate and enjoy the benefits of the library throughout the summer.

Let’s make this summer a harmonious blend of reading and music that will keep you entertained and engaged!

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave. Truckee, 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. RUFF Reading will go on a summer hiatus beginning June 21.

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

NEW! Outdoor Preschool Storytime at Truckee Regional Park begins June 20 and runs through August 8. Join us at 10:30 a.m. on the Chief Truckee Lawn next to the Farmer’s Market for stories, books, bubbles and more!

NEW! Indoor Preschool Bilingual Storytime will begin on June 20 at the Truckee Library at 4:30 p.m.

June 3 at 11 a.m.: Cricut Crafts for Dads & Grads

June 6 at 4 p.m.: Youth Crafts – Summer Bugs!

June 8 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music Time with Justin Eubanks

June 8 at 4 p.m.: Youth Crafts – Dinosaurs!

June 20 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing The Librarian of Burned Books by Brianna Labuskes

June 29 at 1 p.m.: Poetry & Popsicles (Ages 8-12)

June 29 at 1 p.m.: Poetry Workshop for Teens & Adults with Nevada County Poet Lauerate, Kirsten Casey

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays, 2-7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more!

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community Block Party – Come on over the library’s first every block party! There will be activity and informational booths from organizations around town. Sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and get a free book, grab a few friends, and play a game or two of cornhole, enjoy free hot dogs, and many other fun summertime activities.

Tuesday, June 6, 6 p.m.: Bingo! Enjoy a family friend game of Bingo and win prizes. Free popcorn served!

Wednesday, June 7, 4 p.m.: Snakes and Scat w/Ranger Andy. Come learn all about snakes and scat.

Thursday, June 8, 4 p.m.: Paws2Read – Come practice your ready skills by reading to a friendly dog.

Monday, June 12, 2-4 p.m.: Write Your Life: Memoir Writing Workshop – Join others and get inspiration to write down your life’s stories.

Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.: House Plant Swap – Want more plants? Have some to share? Then join us for a community house plant swap. Bring one take one! Please have you plant rooted in water. The library will also have a few on hand if you don’t have one to bring you can grab one of ours.

Wednesday, June 14, 4 p.m.: Brüka Theatre for Children presents The Paramount & Sometimes Wildly Ridiculous History of Nevada – In this whimsical, wild, and abridged journey through the history of the State of Nevada, children are invited to participate in each performance, ensuring that every show is unique. Funny and insightful, this theatre troupe features top-notch professional actors and a small set of props and costumes.

Saturday, June 17, 2 p.m.: Anime Matinee – Pokémon Heroes. Free popcorn served!

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Baby Lapsit Storytime. 2nd Friday of each month. 10:30-11 a.m. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday, June 7, 2-3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Book Club! What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty.

Summer Reading Program begins June 6th! Check it out at: https://www.placer.ca.gov/8019/Summer-Fest-at-Your-Library-2023

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Summer Reading Program begins June 6! Check it out at: https://www.placer.ca.gov/8019/Summer-Fest-at-Your-Library-2023

Friday June 9 Tahoe City Friends of the Library host a Celebrate Summer Reading event. Face Painting, Arts and Crafts, local author showcase, and book sale.

Parent Café! 6-week parenting program – tips and tricks for raising 0-5 year olds. Registration required. Contact the Sierra Community House 530-414-7374. Bilingual storytime and a craft for the children.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.