Library loop: Summer at your library

Summer reading programs at libraries are a cherished tradition aimed at encouraging children, teens, and adults to engage in reading during the summer months. These programs are designed to prevent the “summer slide,” a phenomenon where students can lose some of the academic gains made during the school year. Libraries offer a variety of activities, challenges, and incentives to motivate participants. These can include reading logs, themed events, book discussions, and prizes for reaching certain reading milestones. By providing a structured yet fun approach to reading, libraries help foster a lifelong love of books and learning.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline St.

530-546-2021

Summer@Your Library! “Choose Your Own Adventure” June 4- July 27. Sign up at placer.beanstack.org or drop by to begin accumulating reading minutes to earn cool badges and prizes. We will host multiple fun programs throughout the summer.

Summer Reading Programming (all events at 2:00):

June 22 Macrame- Adult Program

June 29 Figurine Painting and Dice Bag Creation- Teen Program

July 5, 6, and 7. Friends of the Kings Beach Library host a Massive Booksale at the Kings Beach Event Center! Great selection and great prices.

July13 Wizard Workshop

July 22 Puppet Art Theatre (Live professional show!)

July 27 DIY Catapults

August 10 After Party

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. . Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Check out our rotating art exhibit: Bethany Lund and Daniela Schnebly

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd.

530-583-3382

Summer@Your Library! “Choose Your Own Adventure” June 4- July 27. Sign up at placer.beanstack.org or drop by to begin accumulating reading minutes to earn cool badges and prizes. We will host multiple fun programs throughout the summer:

Summer Reading Programming (all events at 2:30):

June 7 Kick of Summer Reading Party hosted by the Tahoe City Friends of the Library! Crafts, cookies, and Author reading. Come join the fun! 2:00-4:00

June 8 Book Sale hosted by the Tahoe City Friends of the Library! 10-4

June 29 Macrame- Adult Program

July 6 Fairy Houses and Gnome Homes

July 20 Bubble Magic

July 26 Magic Show by Professional Magician Brian Scott!

July 27 Figurine Painting and Dice Bag Creation-Teen Program

August 3 After Party

We have longer hours! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10-6 and Fri. Sat. 10-5 We are closed for one hour from 1-2 for lunch every day.

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. June 19 2-3:30 p.m. Book Club discussing: Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave

530-582-7846

The Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning Program runs from June 15th to August 10th with the theme “READ, RENEW, REPEAT,” emphasizing conversation and environmental care. Youth ages 0-18 who sign up will receive a free book and seed paper bookmark. Completed reading logs submitted by August 16th enter participants into a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card. Check our online calendar for a schedule of special events. https://nevadacounty.evanced.info/signup.

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime or Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks. Beginning July 9th, our summer storytime will move to Tuesdays at Chief Truckee Lawn next to the Truckee Regional Farmer’s Market at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for more details.

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

June 7 at 5 p.m.: Teen Art Gallery

June 8 at 5 p.m.: Sierra Speaker Series – Legacy Day: The Washoe Tribe’s Stories. Held at Donner Memorial State Park.

June 11 at 3 p.m.: 3D Printer Certification. Registration required.

June 12 at 1 p.m.: Wild About Wool, and adult needle crafting program

June 13 at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-up Makerspace

June 14 at 3:30 p.m.: The Sew-cial Hour. Come and learn to sew or brush up on your basic skills using our sewing machines. The minimum age to participate is 8. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. We encourage you to bring your own fabric and matching thread. We have a limited supply of fabric available. All other sewing supplies are provided.

June 18 at 4 p.m.: Summer Learning Kickoff. FREE festivities include a magic show and facepainting. Join the summer reading program and pick up a calendar with more than 70 summer events across all library branches.

June 20 at 4 p.m.: Teen Book Club discussing Cool for the Summer by Dahlia Adler.

June 27 at 4 p.m.: NorCal Bats Program. See live bats and learn about their importance as insect control.