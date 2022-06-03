Library Loop: Summer reading programs offered

The school year is starting to wind down, summer is just around the corner, and our public library summer reading programs are just getting started! This summer, each public library system in our area will be hosting an amazing array of fun events, reading challenges, crafts, and more that are geared towards readers of all ages!

To learn more and register for Placer County Public Libraries “Tails and Tales” summer reading program, visit: placer.beanstack.org. Nevada County Public Library’s Summer Learning 2o22 program is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” To learn more about their summer reading events, visit nevadacountyca.gov/3455/Library. Finally, Incline Village Public Library is hosting “Oceans of Possibilities.” To learn more about their summer reading challenge and events, visit: washoecountylibrary.us/summer reading.

Truckee Library/Nevada County

10031 Levon Ave. Truckee. Call 530-582-8746

Tuesdays at 11 a.m.: Coloring to Zen, an adult coloring program. All materials provided.

Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.: RUFF Reading Join us for fun with the therapy animals and crafts! Read with Rufus, Simon and Gracie. In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime; first Thursday of the month is bilingual storytime.

June 11, 11 a.m.: Truckee Library is hosting a Lotería (picture bingo using images and Spanish words) game day and the entire family is invited to participate. Join us for fun and a chance to win a prize!

Incline Village Library/Washoe County

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.: Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Register for all events at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.: Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Every Tuesday 2 to 7 p.m. & every Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more!

Thursday, June 9, 4 p.m.: Paws 2 Read. Read to a friendly dog and get a free book!

Monday, June 13, 4 p.m.: Meet the artist, Jackie Cimento, and see her Joy of Color art gallery.

King Beach Library

301 Secline Street, Kings Beach. Call 530-546-2021

Free COVID vaccinations offered by Placer County Health and Human Services Mobile Vaccine. Stop by on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-ins only.

Wednesday, July 6, 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Novel Ideas Bookgroup will meet at the Tahoe City library to discuss “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery.

Summer Reading Program begins June 7. All ages are encouraged to sign up and read, read, read! Fun prizes and incentives for all ages! Beginning in July we will have a fun program every Friday. Wild Things on July 8.

Computer classes 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month. Held at the Plumas Bank Conference Room in Tahoe City from 3:30-4:45 p.m. iPhone help on the 1st Thursday and assorted current tech issues on the 3rd Thursday. Call for details.

Baby Lapsit begins in Kings Beach on June 10 at the North Tahoe Event Center! Babies 0-18 months and their caregivers are encouraged to join the fun. Songs, rhymes, and rhythms to instill early literacy practices.

Baby Lapsit begins in Tahoe City on June 7 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Baptist Church in conjunction with MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). Babies 0-18 months and their caregivers are encouraged to join the fun.

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime. Join us for rollicking fun as Miss Bree shares books, songs, rhymes and more.

Stop by and grab a Take-n-Make craft. All parts provided to make a fun preschool craft. New craft every other week.

We are accepting clean, contemporary, books for our book sale on the July 4 weekend. Call for details please. Please do not leave books at library door, stop by during open hours.

We have 3 computers for public use and offer faxing, scanning, printing, and copying.

Tahoe City Library/Placer County

740 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Call 530-583-3382

Saturday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale! Stop by for some great books at great prices!

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Join the fun as Mr. Matthew shares books, songs, rhymes and more.

We have four computers for public use and offer faxing, scanning, printing and copying.

North Tahoe High School

North Tahoe High School will be having a Summer Reading Book Giveaway for all 9th -12th grade students the week of June 6-10. Students will be able to pick out a brand new book to keep and read over the summer from over twenty-five different titles. Happy summer reading!